Bruin Breakdown: UCLA Overcomes Quarterback Struggles Against Oregon

The Bruins are 5-0.

Though some would consider it an ugly win on the road at Oregon, it counts the same toward the Bruins' record. It wasn’t an easy win by any means, and the Ducks made a valiant effort to give Bruins fans a sweat right down to the final seconds.

Bad Time for a Bad Game

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prior to the trip to Oregon, we had a discussion about whether Nico Iamaleava would be able to resist the pulse from Oregon’s crowd. Following a great first pass that resulted in a 62-yard strike to Aidan Mizell, it was all downhill from there.

Iamaleava looked increasingly rattled as the game went on, and before halftime, the senior quarterback had accounted for three turnovers. One of those turnovers was an ugly fumble that slipped out of his hand near UCLA’s own one-yard line, setting Oregon up for a score on the very next play.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following an injury sustained in the final stages of the first half, Iamaleava was replaced by Ty Dieffenbach to finish the game. It was clearly the worst we’ve seen from Iamaleava this season, and the status of UCLA’s future at quarterback seems to be in the air for the time being.

Offense Saved by the Defense

Head coach Bob Chesney has spoken about wanting both sides of the ball to play complementary football. This was not one of those instances. UCLA’s offense turned the ball over three times, and if not for the Bruins' defense forcing seven (!) turnovers, this game could have ended very differently.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight highlighted this offensive performance with another 100+ yard outing this season. He also found the end zone twice, once through the air and another on the ground. With the uncertainties created at quarterback, Knight will be even more important for this offense and this team moving forward.

What’s Next for the Bruins?

Despite the win being a bit ugly, the Bruins are 5-0. With a somewhat desirable schedule coming up, there is a real chance that this team could end with an unfathomable record compared to the expectations they entered the season with.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the horizon is a home matchup against Wisconsin, one that could be much more competitive than we may have initially imagined. The Badgers have put together a good season thus far, and UCLA will have the opportunity to extend their perfect record even further back in Pasadena.

If this team wants to continue in their winning ways, they’ll have to answer the uncertainty that was created in the win over Oregon.