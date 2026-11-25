Just one game remains in the 2026 regular season. At this point, there is a bulbous sample size of what teams are — and also what they are not.

Luckily for UCLA, Coach Bob Chesney has the Bruins firmly entrenched as one of the top teams in college football. Regardless of what happens Saturday against USC, this has been a tremendously successful season for UCLA. With that in mind, it is time to highlight select players for season awards.

Michigan running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) runs against UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MVP: LB Sammy Omosigho

Omosigho has been everywhere for the Bruin Bullies. He has 79 total tackles (11 TFL), 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and five passes broken up. Omosigho is the most productive player on a defense allowing just 14.5 points per game (third-best in the Big Ten). The senior linebacker should be high up on the draft board for several NFL teams.

There are a few other players deserving of this honor, but as a team captain and high-end playmaker, Omosigho takes the cake.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Offensive Player of the Year: RB Wayne Knight

Knight is the engine of the Bruins' offense, particularly as UCLA has had to play two (potentially three) different quarterbacks this season. With 1070 total yards and 15 total touchdowns, Knight is a premier player — just like he was for Chesney at James Madison, their old school.

Anthony Woods has also been a highly productive runner, but Knight is on another level. Knight should be an early NFL Draft selection just like Omosigho. Perhaps most importantly, Knight has a knack for stepping up in big moments. He was electric for the Dukes in their College Football Playoff game at Oregon last season. UCLA should be hoping he has another banner day in the postseason.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Player of the Year: CB Scooter Jackson

For the sake of not repeating players, Jackson earns this award. Although he has been beaten for a few big gains, he has generally been a shutdown corner with five interceptions, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 28 total tackles

Jackson has been dominant against some of the best receivers in the conference. Illinois' Collin Dixon was held to four catches for 36 yards. Maryland's Chris Durr had just seven catches for 56 yards. Jackson was torched by Purdue's Asaad Waseem (eight catches for 149 yards) back in September, but after that ugly showing, Jackson has held opposing top receivers well below their average yards per game.