How Nico Iamaleava Injury Impacts Rest of UCLA Football's Season

College football's highs and lows are very real.

Days after UCLA took down a top-15 team in the country at Oregon, it has been announced that quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s season has likely come to an end. The senior quarterback will be sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury.

Potential To Return?

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) makes a pass during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his season is potentially over, Bob Chesney is hesitant to officially rule him out completely. In his latest press conference , Bob Chesney admitted there was "serious concern" but also said it is possible that he could return this season.

"I'm going to wait for our doctors to make the final call on things," Chesney said. "He has a meeting later today, and he'll have a whole lot more clarity on exactly where things are at...There is serious concern at this moment, but at the same point in time, there's nothing that has been fully ruled at this moment. There's still other opinions and other people we want to talk to to make sure that everybody sees it the same way."

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava was injured on a scramble at the back end of the first half, where a swarm of Ducks brought him to the ground. Although Nico would return to action following the injury, albeit for one snap before throwing an interception, but nonetheless was able to get back in the game.

Who Will Start at Quarterback?

With this devastating news coming out of UCLA’s camp, the question on everyone’s mind is sure to be which of the two quarterbacks will step up in Nico’s absence. In the same press conference, Chesney also gave some clarity on the situation under center moving forward.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think that Ty's [Dieffenbach] certainly earned the right to be out there to put us in a position to do what he did, and I think Madden [Iamaleava] has as well,” Chesney said. “So it'll be one of those things that we'll just be able to, you know, get started with Ty here and then see how the rest of this plays out.”

Ty Dieffenbach transferred to UCLA from Cal Poly this season and went into the game following Iamaleava’s first-half injury. In the second half, Dieffenbach threw just six total passes, but was able to lead the Bruins to a score and finish off the game with a win. Considering the circumstances in which he was thrown in, it was an impressive performance.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You can assume Dieffenbach did not expect to be the new leader of the 5-0 Bruins at this point in the season, but the future of the team may very well now rest on his shoulders.