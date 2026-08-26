Biggest UCLA Football Camp Disappointment (and Why It Matters)

Throughout this Bruins offseason, one name has been noticeably absent from conversations within the positional department.

San Jose State transfer Leland Smith has not exactly lived up to the initial expectations he received when he transferred to UCLA, and it’s looking more difficult to imagine him in a meaningful role this season.

Crowded Department at WR

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know the talent in the wide receiver room has no shortage this season, but we have yet to hear any news regarding Smith. That is, until offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy was asked directly about Smith’s involvement in the offense.

“I think he's just got to keep trusting the offense and staying within the scheme of what we're asking. He's been doing a good job. You know, he's a bigger-body receiver, but you just got to do all the little things, whether it be special teams, everything across the board to play on this team.”

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) attempts to hurdle Hawaii Rainbow Wahine linebacker Jalen Smith (3) for a first down during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think it’s interesting to see Kennedy mention special teams in the same answer. If Smith does manage to carve out a role, it looks like it could be on special teams rather than directly on offense.

Smith's Stats at San Jose State

Last season, Smith hauled in 43 receptions for 688 yards and three touchdowns at San Jose State. After transferring in the offseason to UCLA, there were high hopes for the big-bodied receiver.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The positional battles within that department are expected to continue to rage throughout the final week of the offseason, and it doesn’t seem like Smith will be in a position to land a starting role come Week 1.

It may be too harsh to label him as a disappointment this early, but the lack of his name in wide receiver conversations is a little worrying. Even though the season is right on UCLA’s heels, there is still time for things to change on the depth chart.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Smith carves himself a role on special teams, and that blossoms into a role inside the offense. As Kennedy said, he’ll have to exceed and do all of the little things everywhere to be able to play on this team. It’s a great room of pass catchers this season, with only so many minutes to go around.

Cal looms over this UCLA team as they make the final stretch of preparation for the Golden Bears. Sept. 5 can’t come soon enough, when plenty of questions surrounding this team will finally be answered.