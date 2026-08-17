What UCLA’s Fall Camp Means for Week 1: Patience a Virtue

UCLA football has undergone a significant transition this offseason, and the first full week of fall camp has provided an early look at just how much the Bruins need to improve before Week 1.

With Bob Chesney taking over the program, UCLA revamped its roster, bringing in over 40 transfers and 20 freshmen from the 2026 recruiting class.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That amount of year-to-year turnover can always cause adjustment issues, and the early stages of camp may suggest that the Bruins will need some time to find their rhythm.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava Needs To Hit the Ground Running

That adjustment period could be specifically applicable to the quarterback position.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava enters his second season at UCLA with arguably more talent around him than he has ever had in his college football career. However, reports during the early stages of fall camp suggested that Iamaleava had gotten off to a relatively slow start.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a major concern, as there are plenty of justifiable reasons as to why Iamaleava may need more time in this offense.

For one, he’s learning an entire new offense under Chesney, and hopefully it’s drastically different from what we saw UCLA run last season. Iamaleava is also building a relationship with his new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, who will play a major role in his development as UCLA's quarterback.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback play in college football is heavily dependent on timing and chemistry, so Iamaleava’s slow start could be less about his individual ability and more about a Bruins offense that is still trying to figure out how to work together.

Lots of Moving Pieces

The quarterback for UCLA isn’t the only piece of this UCLA team that requires learning. Running back Wayne Knight transferred in from James Madison and will possibly be running behind an entirely new offensive line. The unfamiliarity with each other's tendencies, habits, and style certainly comes into play and requires some adjusting.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Chesney has plenty of time to get his team ready. UCLA doesn’t need to be a finished product by the beginning of fall camp, but come Sep. 5, the Bruins will need to have it together.

Cal presents UCLA with the first opportunity to show whether the new-look roster is ready to translate into results on the field. If the Bruins start slow, it doesn't necessarily mean the season is heading in the wrong direction, but rather that there are simply too many pieces for everything to click immediately.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, UCLA may have to be patient with themselves. The Bruins have a ton of new faces on the staff and the roster, and Week 1 may reflect that on the field.

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