What UCLA’s Fall Camp Means for Week 1: Patience a Virtue
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UCLA football has undergone a significant transition this offseason, and the first full week of fall camp has provided an early look at just how much the Bruins need to improve before Week 1.
With Bob Chesney taking over the program, UCLA revamped its roster, bringing in over 40 transfers and 20 freshmen from the 2026 recruiting class.
That amount of year-to-year turnover can always cause adjustment issues, and the early stages of camp may suggest that the Bruins will need some time to find their rhythm.
Nico Iamaleava Needs To Hit the Ground Running
That adjustment period could be specifically applicable to the quarterback position.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava enters his second season at UCLA with arguably more talent around him than he has ever had in his college football career. However, reports during the early stages of fall camp suggested that Iamaleava had gotten off to a relatively slow start.
That shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a major concern, as there are plenty of justifiable reasons as to why Iamaleava may need more time in this offense.
For one, he’s learning an entire new offense under Chesney, and hopefully it’s drastically different from what we saw UCLA run last season. Iamaleava is also building a relationship with his new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, who will play a major role in his development as UCLA's quarterback.
Quarterback play in college football is heavily dependent on timing and chemistry, so Iamaleava’s slow start could be less about his individual ability and more about a Bruins offense that is still trying to figure out how to work together.
Lots of Moving Pieces
The quarterback for UCLA isn’t the only piece of this UCLA team that requires learning. Running back Wayne Knight transferred in from James Madison and will possibly be running behind an entirely new offensive line. The unfamiliarity with each other's tendencies, habits, and style certainly comes into play and requires some adjusting.
The good news is that Chesney has plenty of time to get his team ready. UCLA doesn’t need to be a finished product by the beginning of fall camp, but come Sep. 5, the Bruins will need to have it together.
Cal presents UCLA with the first opportunity to show whether the new-look roster is ready to translate into results on the field. If the Bruins start slow, it doesn't necessarily mean the season is heading in the wrong direction, but rather that there are simply too many pieces for everything to click immediately.
For now, UCLA may have to be patient with themselves. The Bruins have a ton of new faces on the staff and the roster, and Week 1 may reflect that on the field.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.