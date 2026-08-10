Biggest Overreaction UCLA Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now

The UCLA Bruins are now in the thick of training camp as the anticipation ramps up with Week 1 roughly a month away. Head coach Bob Chesney has made his practices fiery and competitive, a welcome change of pace from previous years as the Bruins look to take a major step forward in Year 1 under this new coaching regime.

For UCLA, there is much intrigue about quarterback Nico Iamaleava's potential in Chesney's offense. This is a rushing attack deployed at James Madison that finished top 10 in rushing yards per game and was a key part of taking the Dukes to the College Football Playoffs as the Sun Belt Conference champions. It is hard to imagine Iamaleava failing to improve with a system that fits his needs to perfection.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avoid Overreacting About the Offensive Line…for Now

However, the Bruins' offense cannot succeed without having continuity and discipline along the offensive line, which is getting a complete redo, except for starting left guard Eugene Brooks. Left tackle, center, right guard, and right tackle are all expected to be new starters this season, with a notable competition between last year's starting center, Sam Yoon, and James Madison transfer Riley Robell.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the time of year when overreactions run rampant across college football fan bases, especially those with angst for what could occur for their program this season. Overreactions are commonplace across the football landscape, but it is important to remind fans that it is still the preseason and that the regular season is a marathon, not a sprint; how you manage and improve throughout the year is critical.

There is certainly expected to be some overreaction from fans about the offensive trenches, which were among the worst in college football last fall. I think they've improved across the board, but these are linemen who have never played together, except for Robell and potential starting right guard Carter Sweazie. If the offensive line struggles early on, specifically in pass protection, there should be no reason for panic.

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) guards against guards against Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker linebacker Thomas Davis (15) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finding the Starting Five OL Is Key to UCLA Offensive Attack

Chesney must solve his starting five upfront sooner rather than later. It gives these players time to gel, build chemistry, improve, solidify the correct communication needed in their pass sets when dealing with line games and blitzes, and build continuity.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the end of the year, I think the Bruins could have a stout unit in the trenches, allowing them to run the ball effectively. If by midseason against, say, Michigan State, the Bruins don't show rapid improvement along the offensive line, then the overreactions and panic can commence. Otherwise, it is too early to make stand-pat statements about a unit we haven't seen play a live football game yet.