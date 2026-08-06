Every UCLA Football Starting Job Up for Grabs This Season

The UCLA Bruins march into fall camp with hope and optimism for the first time in a handful of years, as head coach Bob Chesney has reset the program into a group that could have vast improvement. This isn't a make-or-break year for UCLA, but it is one where another James Madison coach has a chance to turn a lowly program into something bigger.

The competition throughout the roster has been fierce. As the Bruins settle at multiple positions, others remain up for grabs ahead of the regular season and the start of fall camp. Here are some of the key position battles still in progress as the season-opener against the Cal Golden Bears approaches.

No. 2 Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight is the unquestioned starting running back as an AP All-American rusher. The situation behind him has yet to be resolved. While many may believe it is a two-man race for RB2 between Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas, redshirt freshman Karson Cox could work his way into the rotation.

This is a battle that may not be resolved in fall camp and could be an ordeal that goes into the season. If Knight were to go down, though, the Bruins would be left with a committee at running back among the latter three.

Wide Receiver

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mikey Matthews is one of the lone returners from last year's squad, and there will be fierce competition to determine Nico Iamaleava's No. 1 pass catcher. Matthews, Leland Smith (San Jose State), Landon Ellis (James Madison), Brian Rowe Jr. (South Carolina), and Semaj Morgan (Michigan) all have either the production or talent to be adequate playmakers for the Bruins' offense under offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy. My pick is Ellis, but this is a competitive group of wideouts.

Center

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Yoon returns this season but is still fighting for his starting job after initially losing it to James Madison transfer Riley Robell. Yoon was a part of an offensive line that was among the worst in college football, and Chesney would like to see most of this unit compete for starting snaps for Week 1 against California. Even if Yoon doesn't retake the center spot in fall camp, the Bruins have ample depth in the middle of the offensive line.

EDGE Rotation

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a whole, the defense has very few questions; I believe they improved this offseason, and ball production should increase with the playmakers in the back seven. James Madison standout Sahir West is established as one of Chesney's top overall starters, but what does the rest of the edge rush look like?

Former 4-star recruit Aiden Gobaira (James Madison, Notre Dame) is slated as the No. 2 edge and could have competition from redshirt junior Ryan McCulloch, Amier Washington (Texas Tech), and redshirt freshman Lucien Holland. The depth of this room is still an improvement from last fall, a sign that the Bruins should be a much better program this season than in the last two combined.