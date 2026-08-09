Donovan Dent’s UCLA Future Has Become Much More Complicated

Donovan Dent may not be completely done with UCLA basketball. A little over a week ago, Donovan Dent entered the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, leading us to believe he would return to college basketball elsewhere.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eligibility Rules Continue To Change

This came after US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted an injunction against the NCAA that gives a fifth year of eligibility to all players from the 2022 high school class who exhausted their four seasons of eligibility this spring.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we initially thought that meant Dent would use his fifth year and transfer elsewhere, it may be much more complicated than that. Shortly after the announcement from Judge Sweeney, she clarified that her injunction does not enjoin transfer rules, roster caps, or revenue share caps.

This means that players who receive the extra year cannot transfer freely and may only play for their former teams, unless they were in the transfer portal prior to this specific injunction, which Donovan Dent was not.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What this means for UCLA is that Donovan Dent may have only the option to return to play for the Bruins if he elects to continue his college basketball career. Before entering the transfer portal, Dent announced he was retiring from basketball, and that may still be the final outcome.

Thing Could Still Change for Dent

Dent isn’t completely trapped, however, as things may change with his ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA, and he could end up still being granted the opportunity to transfer and play elsewhere this next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that seems abundantly clear is that Dent does not want to return to UCLA to play basketball. With the retirement and now the added factor of attempting to transfer, it seems like UCLA fans should go ahead and give up on the notion that Dent may be a Bruin ever again.

Unfortunate Ending for His College Career

Whichever way you want to look at it, it is unfortunate for Dent. It seems unfair that because he didn’t enter the transfer portal when he was out of eligibility, he is being punished by not being able to transfer at all. Only the players who had the foresight to enter the transfer portal in the hope that the eligibility rules would change are allowed to play where they desire.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles there ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire system is going through a massive headache right now, and it seems UCLA’s Donovan Dent is in the middle of it. While things can still change, the NCAA's eligibility rules remain a rollercoaster for players and fans.