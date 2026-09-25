Where To Watch UCLA vs. Maryland: Announcers, TV, Radio

The Bruins travel to College Park to take on the Terrapins with a chance to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2022.

A perfect 3-0 start has given UCLA a lot of momentum as they hit the road, but Maryland could cause some trouble if UCLA isn’t able to begin the game on the right foot.

How To Watch UCLA vs. Maryland

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, the Bruins will kick off in the early window on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. PST.

The game will air on the Big Ten Network and stream live on Fubo and FOX Sports platforms. Mark Followill will host the coverage as the play-by-play commentator, with Rhett Lewis joining as the color analyst for the matchup.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be UCLA's first conference road game, so the crowd should be involved early. I’d like to see UCLA be the first to throw a punch, but in order to do so, they will have to dodge the stadium pulse at SECU Stadium.

How To Listen to UCLA vs. Maryland

Fans can tune in to the action on KABC-AM 790 for the UCLA coverage feed, or the Maryland Sports Radio Network for all the Terps fans out there. As usual, Josh Lewin will be on the call for UCLA, working with Matt Stevens as the color commentator and Wayne Cook providing coverage from the sideline.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History Between the Bruins and Terrapins

UCLA and Maryland have met only three times in their history. Though the sample size is small, UCLA leads with two wins to Maryland’s lone win, dating back to 1955.

The two programs first met in 1954, and then again the following year. Following Maryland’s win in 1955, the two teams wouldn’t meet each other again for 70 years, before finally playing again last season.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts at the end of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins only won three games last season, and Maryland was one of them. The Terps will be looking for revenge at home in Week 4, and if UCLA isn’t fully prepared, they could be sent back to Pasadena with the first blemish on their perfect record.

Maryland has offered an impressive attack through the air so far this season, one that could put the UCLA secondary in danger. The Bruins are coming off a subpar defensive performance against Purdue, and they’ll need to tighten it up if they want to steal their second road win of the season.