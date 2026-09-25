Where To Watch UCLA vs. Maryland: Announcers, TV, Radio
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The Bruins travel to College Park to take on the Terrapins with a chance to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2022.
A perfect 3-0 start has given UCLA a lot of momentum as they hit the road, but Maryland could cause some trouble if UCLA isn’t able to begin the game on the right foot.
How To Watch UCLA vs. Maryland
For the first time this season, the Bruins will kick off in the early window on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. PST.
The game will air on the Big Ten Network and stream live on Fubo and FOX Sports platforms. Mark Followill will host the coverage as the play-by-play commentator, with Rhett Lewis joining as the color analyst for the matchup.
This will be UCLA's first conference road game, so the crowd should be involved early. I’d like to see UCLA be the first to throw a punch, but in order to do so, they will have to dodge the stadium pulse at SECU Stadium.
How To Listen to UCLA vs. Maryland
Fans can tune in to the action on KABC-AM 790 for the UCLA coverage feed, or the Maryland Sports Radio Network for all the Terps fans out there. As usual, Josh Lewin will be on the call for UCLA, working with Matt Stevens as the color commentator and Wayne Cook providing coverage from the sideline.
History Between the Bruins and Terrapins
UCLA and Maryland have met only three times in their history. Though the sample size is small, UCLA leads with two wins to Maryland’s lone win, dating back to 1955.
The two programs first met in 1954, and then again the following year. Following Maryland’s win in 1955, the two teams wouldn’t meet each other again for 70 years, before finally playing again last season.
The Bruins only won three games last season, and Maryland was one of them. The Terps will be looking for revenge at home in Week 4, and if UCLA isn’t fully prepared, they could be sent back to Pasadena with the first blemish on their perfect record.
Maryland has offered an impressive attack through the air so far this season, one that could put the UCLA secondary in danger. The Bruins are coming off a subpar defensive performance against Purdue, and they’ll need to tighten it up if they want to steal their second road win of the season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.