3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 4 Game Against Maryland

As the Bruins attempt to start the Bob Chesney era 4-0, Maryland presents an intriguing challenge that could trouble them on the road.

As UCLA prepares to take on the Terrapins, here are the matchups that could prove to be costly in UCLA’s pursuit of a road win in Week 4.

Chris Durr Jr. vs. UCLA Secondary

Sep 5, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) attempts to avoid the tackle attempt from Hampton Pirates defensive back Kobe Davis (13) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main weapon UCLA will have to watch out for is Maryland receiver Chris Durr Jr.

Coming off back-to-back 100+ yard games, Durr can take the top off this defense, and if he’s able to replicate what Purdue wideout Xavier Townsend did last week to this UCLA secondary, the Bruins may be in trouble.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA;Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I believe that Scooter Jackson will take on a majority of the coverage duties, with Rodrick Pleasant also getting in on the action. If UCLA lets Durr produce at high volume in the first half, it will be interesting to see what adjustments Bob Chesney makes at halftime.

Malik Washington's Ball Security vs. UCLA's Takeaway Defense

One of the constants on this UCLA team has been the defense’s ability to take the ball away. Star linebacker Sammy Omosigho has already forced four fumbles himself, and the rest of the Bruins defense has some up with four interceptions to match it.

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They’ll face a tough test in Week 4, as Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has yet to turn the ball over this season. Washington has thrown six touchdowns with zero interceptions, and the Bruins' secondary has managed to pick off all three quarterbacks they have faced this season. Something will have to give in this matchup, and whoever wins this battle could have the upper hand in the end result.

UCLA Offensive Line vs. Maryland Pass Rush

Maryland leads the way in the Big Ten with 11 sacks this season, and UCLA will have to keep their quarterback clean if they want to win. Nico Iamaleava has already taken quite a few hits this season, many of which have forced him out of the game at times.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will need its talented quarterback to win on the road, which means keeping his jersey clean should be priority No. 1 against the Terps. Luckily, Iamaleava is mobile enough to evade pressure, but I would like to see him get rid of the ball if he’s put directly in harm's way.

There’s a lot standing in the way of this UCLA team on their path towards a 4-0 start. However, I think the Bruins have the talent and the coaching to pull this one out and leave College Park with their second road win of the season.