3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 4 Game Against Maryland
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As the Bruins attempt to start the Bob Chesney era 4-0, Maryland presents an intriguing challenge that could trouble them on the road.
As UCLA prepares to take on the Terrapins, here are the matchups that could prove to be costly in UCLA’s pursuit of a road win in Week 4.
Chris Durr Jr. vs. UCLA Secondary
The main weapon UCLA will have to watch out for is Maryland receiver Chris Durr Jr.
Coming off back-to-back 100+ yard games, Durr can take the top off this defense, and if he’s able to replicate what Purdue wideout Xavier Townsend did last week to this UCLA secondary, the Bruins may be in trouble.
I believe that Scooter Jackson will take on a majority of the coverage duties, with Rodrick Pleasant also getting in on the action. If UCLA lets Durr produce at high volume in the first half, it will be interesting to see what adjustments Bob Chesney makes at halftime.
Malik Washington's Ball Security vs. UCLA's Takeaway Defense
One of the constants on this UCLA team has been the defense’s ability to take the ball away. Star linebacker Sammy Omosigho has already forced four fumbles himself, and the rest of the Bruins defense has some up with four interceptions to match it.
They’ll face a tough test in Week 4, as Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has yet to turn the ball over this season. Washington has thrown six touchdowns with zero interceptions, and the Bruins' secondary has managed to pick off all three quarterbacks they have faced this season. Something will have to give in this matchup, and whoever wins this battle could have the upper hand in the end result.
UCLA Offensive Line vs. Maryland Pass Rush
Maryland leads the way in the Big Ten with 11 sacks this season, and UCLA will have to keep their quarterback clean if they want to win. Nico Iamaleava has already taken quite a few hits this season, many of which have forced him out of the game at times.
UCLA will need its talented quarterback to win on the road, which means keeping his jersey clean should be priority No. 1 against the Terps. Luckily, Iamaleava is mobile enough to evade pressure, but I would like to see him get rid of the ball if he’s put directly in harm's way.
There’s a lot standing in the way of this UCLA team on their path towards a 4-0 start. However, I think the Bruins have the talent and the coaching to pull this one out and leave College Park with their second road win of the season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.