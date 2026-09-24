3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UCLA's Week 4 Matchup

As the Bruins gear up to take on the Terrapins this Saturday, here are the questions I hope UCLA can answer in Week 4.

Can UCLA’s Secondary Contain Passing Attack?

Starting Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has been very effective through three weeks. Washington has thrown for 892 yards, which ranks 12th in the country. He has also taken care of the ball very well, throwing six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s defense has recorded an interception in each game so far this season, so something will have to give. UCLA’s defensive performance from a week ago left a lot to be desired, so the Bruins will be looking to bounce back in a major way, especially in the secondary.

UCLA allowed 378 passing yards against Purdue, and Washington is coming off a hot performance of 359 yards and three touchdowns against an underrated Virginia Tech team. The Bruins will have to tighten up their performance against the air attack if they want to improve to 4-0.

Who Will Cover Chris Durr Jr.?

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) looks for running room after catching a pass in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of air attack, Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. has been exceptional through three weeks. Durr is 36th in the country in receiving yards with a total of 256. Durr has improved each of his stats (receptions, yards, touchdowns) throughout each game this season, so UCLA will need to put a stop to that trajectory in Week Four.

This UCLA secondary hasn't been great so far, and the unit needs to put up a decent performance in Week Four. I would imagine Scooter Jackson would get the brunt of the work on Durr to begin the game, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a rotating committee of Jackson and Rodrick Pleasant covering Durr.

Which Receiver Claims the WR1 Spot?

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, no wide receiver on UCLA’s roster has officially claimed the No. 1 spot. Injuries take partial blame for that, but this week against Maryland should give us the best idea of who could be the top receiver moving forward. For the first time since the first half against Cal, UCLA will have all of the WR1 candidates healthy.

That obviously doesn't include Mikey Matthews, as he was recently sidelined for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) scores on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Semaj Morgan leads the way so far this season with 12 receptions, and I’m beginning to think he could separate himself from the rest of the pack. He and Brian Rowe would be the strongest candidates for becoming Iamaleava’s top target, but Landon Ellis will get a fair shot now after missing a game and a half with a head injury.