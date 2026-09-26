UCLA Must Complete This Final Step Against Maryland

We’ve touched on concerns that this UCLA team became too one-dimensional in the past, and the Bruins have made great strides in alleviating that. The passing attack has ramped up quite a bit, but the overall performances on both ends of the ball don't seem to be entirely on the same page.

This team has been inconsistent in areas where it has shown strength so far this season. Two weeks ago against San Diego State, the defense played phenomenally, but the offense left something to be desired. In return, the Bruins flipped that against Purdue, with the offense putting up high numbers and the defense falling behind in some areas.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has been confusing over three weeks, and Bob Chesney hopes this road test against Maryland will be the game they finally play well on both sides of the ball. While you obviously want to see the product on the field come together as a whole, there is something to be said about this Bruins team’s ability to win in a variety of ways, and Chesney agrees.

Chesney's Thoughts

“I think it is important to win in different ways,” Chesney said.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, I think if you are just a team that only relies on running the football, not giving the other team the ball, you know, that could be an issue. If you're a team that plays, you know, just great defense and has no offense, that could be an issue."

“If you're a team that can be diversified in all of those and be a threat in all of those, along with good special teams play and then competitive stamina to do it for four quarters, I think that's really what makes the best teams the best teams. But it's been great to watch the defense pick up the offense a week ago, the offense pick up the defense, and now hopefully this week we put it all together before the bye.”

The Bruins Need To Put It All Together

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen the Bruins win in just about every area so far this season, and the only constant that this team has is the run game. We have seen great defense, and with Nico Iamaleava coming off his best game, he showed the Bruins' ability to attack teams through the air.

As Chesney said, the Bruins will need to put it together and win in all phases of the game against Maryland if they want to improve to 4-0 on the season.