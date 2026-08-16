UCLA Position Battle That Has Changed Most After Week One
In this story:
So far throughout UCLA’s fall camp, there haven’t been a ton of raging positional battles that we’ve been able to take note of. For the most part, it seems pretty obvious which groups of players will take the field in Week 1.
However, a situation is developing along the offensive line that is absolutely worth monitoring.
Two Spots for Three Guys
According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, the UCLA coaching staff really likes three guards, with only two starting positions available.
Carter Sweazie, Julian Armella, and Eugene Brooks are the latest Bruins fighting for playing time on the field. The two guard spots are seemingly up for grabs, and all three of those guys are battling it out to see who hits the field against Cal on Sep. 5.
Reports say that all three guards cycled through first-team reps during the first week of fall practices.
Carter Sweazie is the odd man out among the three, as he’s the transfer guard who follows Bob Chesney from James Madison. With the Dukes, he was a 2025 Third Team All-Sun Belt selection, and his connection with Chesney may be the most telling aspect of where this situation could lead.
Julian Armella appeared in four starts for the Bruins last season, with all of them coming at right guard. However, he also saw plenty of snaps at left guard, giving him some positional flexibility that could play in his favor.
Eugene Brooks is a junior returning Bruin who appeared in and started 11 games with UCLA last season, and his experience as a starter may give him the push to assume one of the starting positions.
Who Is Expected To Win the Battle?
If the positional battle ended today, I would take an educated guess and assume Eugene Brooks makes the start at left tackle and Carter Sweazie lines up at right tackle.
Brooks’ experience as a starter, mixed with his familiarity with the program, should give him the edge. Sweazie’s connection not only with Chesney but also with running back Wayne Knight should give him extra incentive to start at right guard.
Although the majority of the UCLA starting offense has been resolved, the offensive line still has the biggest question marks regarding who we can expect to see on the field come Sep. 5.
As fall camp progresses, we can expect to see most of these questions answered, and for this UCLA depth chart to start taking shape.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.