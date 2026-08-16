UCLA Position Battle That Has Changed Most After Week One

So far throughout UCLA’s fall camp, there haven’t been a ton of raging positional battles that we’ve been able to take note of. For the most part, it seems pretty obvious which groups of players will take the field in Week 1.

However, a situation is developing along the offensive line that is absolutely worth monitoring.

Two Spots for Three Guys

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, the UCLA coaching staff really likes three guards, with only two starting positions available.

Carter Sweazie, Julian Armella, and Eugene Brooks are the latest Bruins fighting for playing time on the field. The two guard spots are seemingly up for grabs, and all three of those guys are battling it out to see who hits the field against Cal on Sep. 5.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reports say that all three guards cycled through first-team reps during the first week of fall practices.

Carter Sweazie is the odd man out among the three, as he’s the transfer guard who follows Bob Chesney from James Madison. With the Dukes, he was a 2025 Third Team All-Sun Belt selection, and his connection with Chesney may be the most telling aspect of where this situation could lead.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Armella appeared in four starts for the Bruins last season, with all of them coming at right guard. However, he also saw plenty of snaps at left guard, giving him some positional flexibility that could play in his favor.

Eugene Brooks is a junior returning Bruin who appeared in and started 11 games with UCLA last season, and his experience as a starter may give him the push to assume one of the starting positions.

Who Is Expected To Win the Battle?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the positional battle ended today, I would take an educated guess and assume Eugene Brooks makes the start at left tackle and Carter Sweazie lines up at right tackle.

Brooks’ experience as a starter, mixed with his familiarity with the program, should give him the edge. Sweazie’s connection not only with Chesney but also with running back Wayne Knight should give him extra incentive to start at right guard.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the majority of the UCLA starting offense has been resolved, the offensive line still has the biggest question marks regarding who we can expect to see on the field come Sep. 5.

As fall camp progresses, we can expect to see most of these questions answered, and for this UCLA depth chart to start taking shape.