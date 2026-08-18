Biggest Takeaways From UCLA Football's First Scrimmage
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Fall camp is truly in full swing, and scrimmages have begun for the Bruins as the college football season inches closer.
Scrimmages have taken place over the weekend at UCLA’s fall camp, and head coach Bob Chesney spoke to the media on Monday to address what he’s seen from many of his players so far and what still needs to be worked on.
Chesney's Thoughts on Iamaleava
One thing Chesney noted was how reliable Nico Iamaleava has been at managing and commanding the Bruins' offense. When asked how he would assess Nico up to this point, his answer was likely very encouraging and refreshing to hear for Bruins fans.
“His command of the offense is really good right now. He's doing a really good job of getting us into the right plays. I think he's doing a really good job of seeing the defense, and this defense is complicated and holds their shell as long as they can. And he's doing a really good job of identifying those things.”
Where Iamaleava Can Improve Over Next Few Weeks
In the same answer, Chesney was also able to identify exactly where Iamaleava can improve over the course of the next few weeks:
“Just got to continue to connect with the receivers right now, and that's one thing that he continues to grow with.”
As we suspected, new faces in the wide receiver room call for plenty of adjusting, both from the receivers and the quarterback. Building chemistry with these new receivers will naturally take time, and Bruins fans can't be impatient to see the connection come along. Chesney doesn't seem worried about whether Iamaleava will be able to get there, so frankly neither should we.
Iamaleava's Run Game Coming Soon
Chesney also concluded his response by letting fans know how he views the aspect of Iamaleava’s game that was not utilized to its full extent last year.
“We're not letting him run right now, but as we all know, that's a big part of his game.”
This is a major revelation, as that is the one aspect of Iamaleava’s game that, if coached and utilized properly, can propel him towards reaching his potential. The fact that Chesney recognizes his dual-threat ability as an obvious weapon should be a very refreshing thing to see if it comes to fruition on the field.
Overall, Chesney’s comments regarding his quarterback should alleviate plenty of angst that has surrounded Iamaleava’s development. If a connection can be built between Iamaleava and his receivers by the beginning of the season, this UCLA offense could really be something special.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.