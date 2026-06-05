Why NBA Finals Can Spark Draft Rise for UCLA's Bilodeau

Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball went into last season with so much hype, as they were the 12th-ranked team in the country in the preseason poll. However, they would not live up to those expectations, as they would fall out of the top 25 and, in March, be a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

While there were many disappointing players on the roster, there was one who played well enough to be the only Bruin to be selected on an All-Big Ten team. That player was Tyler Bilodeau.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau at UCLA

As a senior, Bilodeau averaged a career high in points with 17.6 per game on 51% shooting from the field and 46% from three, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and one assist per game.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau was the Bruins' main scoring option last year, but four other players averaged double figures; they weren't consistently reliable as the number one option.

With Bilodeau having such a great senior season, he has been considered a potential late-second-round draft pick. According to Yahoo! Sports NBA draft analyst Kevin O’Connor, Bilodeau was mocked with the 55th selection by the New York Knicks.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Now, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are battling in the NBA Finals, and one key to the series is three-point shooting, as neither team shot well from long-range in Game 1. With three-point shooting in the NBA playoffs such a key piece for the two teams in the NBA Finals, other teams will go into the draft wanting more shooting, which could see Bilodeau’s draft stock rise.

Tyler Bilodeau's Stock Could Rise

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is a pure shooter from the outside and has been a reliable scorer in college since his freshman and sophomore years at Oregon State. Since coming to UCLA, he has transformed his game, not only into a great shooter but also a good perimeter defender.

In this new era of the NBA, players who can shoot and defend the perimeter, as well as the paint, are very valuable to an NBA squad. Bilodeau was one of the most efficient stretch fours in college basketball. With his 6-9 frame, he could bring real value with his size and spacing ability at the next level.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

At the NBA Draft combine, he really showed his shooting touch as he placed fifth behind some of the elite talent in the draft, and with his frame, shooting, and defense, he could definitely be drafted in the high second round to a team that is contending for an NBA championship for the immediate future.