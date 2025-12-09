Cori Close Delivers Major Update on Sienna Betts

UCLA sits at 9–1 and already looks like a sure-fire Final Four team — and that’s without their most anticipated freshman even touching the floor yet.

Sienna Betts has yet to touch the floor this season, sidelined by an injury that even had her in a boot at one point. However, during a recent press conference, Cori Close delivered a major update on the highly anticipated freshman’s status.

What Cori Close Said

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cori Close was asked about the status of Sienna Betts after the Oregon game. Close gave some promising news about the star freshman.

I think we're really hopeful that we're getting close. You never know, because her return to play requires no hitches. But I'm hopeful. And obviously, it was somewhat of a marketing ploy for people to get excited about that. But I'm being honest in the fact that my hope is that she's going to be able to get some minutes against Cal Poly. I'm not giving you a guarantee. I'm not telling you it's for sure going to happen. Cori Close on Sienna Betts

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Cori Close speaks after receiving the AP Coach of the Year trophy during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While she didn’t offer a guarantee, Close made it clear there’s a real chance Betts could suit up against Cal Poly — an ideal opponent for her to ease into the pace of college basketball. A matchup, ESPN gives UCLA a 99% chance to win.

If she is unable to suit up for that game, as Close stated, "to play requires no hitches." She will most likely be able to play against Long Beach State, a team who is able to serve a similar purpose for Betts.

From Centennial, Colorado, it’s Sienna Betts!



Get to know our freshman big! 🎥#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/un6JP4D7HE — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) October 17, 2025

Sienna Betts has been a very hyped-up player for UCLA for good reason. She was the No. 2 prospect in the country coming out of high school, was named the Morgan Wotten National Player of the Year in 2025, and was named the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game.

While her exact role upon returning is still unclear, she remains a massive piece on an already loaded Bruins roster. This season will likely serve as a developmental year for the freshman, but there’s little doubt she has the tools to grow into one of the league’s premier forwards.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives past Oregon Ducks forward Sarah Rambus (23) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cori Close’s update doesn’t guarantee anything, but it signals real momentum in Betts’ recovery. For a team already operating like a Final Four contender, her return could be the spark that elevates UCLA to another level.

