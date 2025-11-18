Predicting UCLA Women’s Basketball’s Next Five Matchups
The Bruins are 5-0 through their first five matchups, easily living up to their prestigious No.3 AP ranking. Some standout wins during their streak include a 73–59 rout of No. 6 Oklahoma and an even more impressive 78–60 victory over No. 11 North Carolina.
Their next five games will also be a test, as they face No. 4 Texas and No. 15 Tennessee in consecutive matchups. And with freshman Sienna Betts currently injured, UCLA could be without a key piece they could badly use during this difficult run.
Here’s how UCLA could fare in its next five games, along with the key players who may pose the biggest challenges for the Bruins
Game 6 vs Southern Jaguars (Nov.23, Home)
The Bruins' opening matchup during their Final Four run last season was against the Southern Jaguars, where the Bruins would win 84-46. Not much has changed since, so we will probably see a similar result in this one.
However, the Jaguars did add Zaria Hurston, who can make things more complicated for the Bruins. To start the season, Hurston has averaged 16.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 3.0 steals per game. The junior guard can make things hard for the Bruins on the defensive side, something to watch for.
Game Prediction: 89-56 UCLA
Game 7: vs No.4 Texas Longhorns (Nov.26, Home)
Like UCLA last season, Texas also fell short in the Final Four. The Longhorns enter this matchup as the Bruins’ most formidable opponent yet, currently ranked No. 4 in the nation. ESPN analytics expect Texas to prevail, viewing this game as UCLA’s first true test of the season.
Their star forward, Madison Booker, might make it hard for UCLA to come out with a win in this one. Booker has been excellent to start the season with 16.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 3.8 steals per game. She will be a thorn in the Bruins' side all game long.
Game Prediction: 67-66 UCLA
Game 8: vs Tennessee (Nov.30, Away)
After a shootout against Texas, the Bruins will travel to Tennessee to face the No. 15 Lady Volunteers. Tennessee enters the matchup at 3–1, with its lone loss coming in a narrow 80–77 battle against No.9 ranked NC State — a game that easily could have swung in the Lady Vols’ favor on a different night.
Tennessee is led by its star two-way guard Talaysia Cooper, who, like many of the other players mentioned previously, has been great offensively and defensively. This season Cooper has averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 steals per game.
Game Prediction: 72-68 UCLA
Game 9: vs Oregon (Dec.7, Home)
After facing back-to-back ranked opponents, UCLA’s next matchup is against Oregon — their first conference test of the season. Following a second-round exit last year, the Ducks strengthened their roster through the transfer portal, adding key pieces like Mia Jacobs from Fresno State.
Mia Jacobs has been everything Oregon hoped for — and more — during the Ducks’ four-game win streak to open the season. To start the season, Jacobs has averaged 16.5 points, 1.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds as well as 1.3 steals per game. She is doing all of this while shooting a great 47.6% from the field.
Game Prediction: 75-64 UCLA
Game 10: vs Cal Poly (Dec.16, Home)
One of the weaker opponents UCLA will face during this five-game stretch is Cal Poly. The Mustangs have stumbled out of the gate. At the time of this article, they sit at 1–3. However, UCLA will still need to deal with game-changer Vanessa McManus.
Vanessa McManus has been incredible to start the season. She has averaged 23.3 points and 7 rebounds while shooting a staggering 50.7% from the field. The Bruins cannot let her get going if they want this win to be swift.
Game Prediction: 85-59 UCLA
The Bruins have proven that they are worthy of the No.3 ranking in the country so far. If they want to keep it that way, they need to win their next five. If they can take down Texas, they have a real shot at climbing to No.1 before conference play officially starts.
