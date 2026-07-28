Bob Chesney Takeover Not Sparking National Excitement for UCLA

We are in a brand-new era of UCLA football, as the Bruins now have a new man at the helm in Bob Chesney.

Chesney just finished an incredible two-year run with James Madison, as in his first season, taking over for Curt Cignetti, Chesney led the Dukes to a 9-4 record with a bowl win. Chesney would build off that season with an incredible 12-2 record with a Sun Belt Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2026.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with the Bruins, Chesney completely overhauled the 2026 roster with 42 incoming transfers and 20 incoming freshmen coming from the offseason.

With such an overhaul of not only the roster but also the coaching staff, the new Big Ten Preseason Media Poll by On3 has the Bruins ranked 13th in the Big Ten.

Why UCLA Ranks 13th

UCLA's 2025 season was an utter disaster. Former head coach DeShaun Foster was fired just three games into the season after two losses by more than 25 points. Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA after a messy divorce from Tennessee, and in his first year, he struggled all season. In 11 games last year, Iamaleava finished the year with less than 2,000 passing yards (1,928), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With such a disaster of a season last year, it's easy to see why Bob Chesney needed to overturn the roster. It is also easy to see why the Bruins rank 13th in the conference. With so many new faces on the roster, they haven't had much time playing together as a team and are just now entering fall camp.

Why UCLA Can Move Up

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bruins are a very new team compared to last year, Bob Chesney brought in key players from his James Madison team, which helped him reach the Sun Belt Championship. Players like running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis were the keys to the Dukes' stellar offense.

Knight finished the year seventh in all of college football in rushing yards with 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while Ellis led James Madison in receiving yards with 36 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney was also able to add to the new Bruins defense with defensive lineman Sahir West and cornerback DJ Barksdale. West led James Madison last season in sacks with seven and tackles for loss with 14. At the same time, Barksdale was arguably the best nickel cornerback out of all G6 schools last season, finishing with 36 total tackles, two interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA is a much more talented team than last year, and with players familiar with the coaching staff, it can lead to more success for the Bruins next season.