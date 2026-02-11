Bold Prediction Has UCLA Losing Out on 5-Star Forward

While UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and his staff have secured a commitment from one prospect in the 2026 cycle so far, the Bruins have been actively targeting and making progress with several of the nation’s top recruits.

One of those recruits is a five-star in-state power forward, but a national recruiting analyst recently predicted that the Bruins will ultimately lose out on his recruitment.

Bruins Predicted to Miss Out on Elite In-State 2027 Power Forward

One of UCLA’s top targets throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle has been Christian Collins, a five-star power forward from St. John Bosco High School in Playa del Rey, California. The Bruins hosted him on an official visit in October and were named one of his final three schools, along with USC and Kentucky, in November.

Collins was initially expected to announce his commitment during the Early National Signing Period in mid-November, but he ultimately pushed back his decision. After delaying his commitment, he continued to receive interest from new programs and, in December, announced that he would reopen his recruitment.

Despite all the ups and downs in Collins’ recruiting process, UCLA has consistently been in the mix for him. However, Rivals’ basketball recruiting insider Joe Tipton recently logged an expert prediction for USC to land the five-star power forward.

While the prediction doesn’t necessarily mean the Bruins can’t win Collins’ recruitment, it’s certainly not good news for Cronin and company, given Tipton’s 96.67% accuracy across his all-time picks.

Losing out on Collins would be a significant blow to UCLA’s 2026 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 5 overall player in the country, the No. 2 small forward, and the No. 2 prospect in California.

Where Should UCLA Turn If They Lose the Battle for Collins?

Although the Bruins likely won’t land Collins, the good news for UCLA fans is that Cronin and his staff are making a push for Joe Philon, a four-star power forward who recently was on campus in Westwood for an official visit.

Philon may not be the same caliber of recruit as Collins, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 53 overall player in the country, but he’s still a talented wing and would be a massive addition to the Bruins’ class.

It remains to be seen how UCLA’s recruitment of both forward prospects will play out. While there’s still a chance the Bruins could land Collins, it’s more likely, based on Tipton’s prediction, that they will have to pivot to another option, making Philon a priority for Cronin.

