UCLA Hosts Elite 2026 Power Forward on Official Visit
In this story:
While UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and his staff are focused on the 2025-2026 college basketball season and their push toward the NCAA tournament, the Bruins have remained active on the high school recruiting trail and are making progress with several of their top targets in the 2026 class.
One of those targets is a four-star power forward and a top-60 overall player in the country, who is reportedly on campus in Westwood for an official visit with the Bruins as he nears a decision.
Four-Star 2026 Power Forward Takes Official Visit With UCLA
As first reported by Rivals’ Joe Tipton, Joe Philon, a four-star power forward from Montverde Academy in Tampa, Florida, was on campus in Westwood on Monday for an official visit with UCLA.
It’s unclear how long Philon’s trip with the Bruins will last, but getting him on campus for an official visit is a crucial step in UCLA’s pursuit of the four-star power forward.
Philon has been one of UCLA’s top targets throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle. Cronin and company have been pursuing the young small forward for several months, and on Jan. 2, he named the Bruins as one of his final five schools alongside Xavier, UNLV, Ohio State, and USF.
His official visit to UCLA is the third he’s made with a finalist, following trips to Ohio State and USF in October. Although the Bruins will have to compete with both programs for Philon, they are well-positioned to win his recruitment.
Philon is one of the top prospects in the 2026 cycle and would be a massive addition to the Burins’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 53 overall player in the country, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 7 prospect in Florida.
As of now, Philon hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. Still, hosting him for an official visit at this stage of his recruitment should significantly improve the Bruins’ standing and help them gain ground on his other finalists.
Cronin and his staff have secured only one commitment in the 2026 cycle, from Javonte Floyd, a three-star center from Georgia. Adding another talented prospect to their class would be a significant win for the Bruins.
If UCLA can impress Philon during their visit and continue pushing for him over the next few weeks, the Bruins should have a strong chance of landing one of the top power forwards in the 2026 class.
