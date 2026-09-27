Bruin Breakdown: Defense Leads Charge in Lopsided Week 4 Win

The Bruins put their best all-around performance Saturday afternoon, with a wire-to-wire win against a Maryland team that seemed to struggle mightily against UCLA.

The Bruins dominated in every facet of the game, on both sides of the ball and in every positional group. Following a 54-3 win over the Terrapins, the Bruins will head into the bye full steam ahead, with their sights set now on a trip to Eugene to take on Oregon after a restful week.

Defense Was Dominant

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25), center with arms folded, leads the celebration in the end zone after making an interception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This UCLA defense was dominant from start to finish, as they were able to take the ball away from Maryland’s offense at the highest rate we’ve seen so far this season.

Heading into the matchup, Maryland quarterback Malik Washington had not thrown an interception all season, but ended the day with four against the Bruins' defense. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns on back-to-back drives, which started the onslaught that dragged on for the next two quarters.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a relieving sight to see the defense perform at the level they did, especially after the failure last week against Ryan Browne and Purdue’s offense. This UCLA defense played lights-out all day, and the box score reflected it.

Maryland was only able to total 142 passing yards and 39 rushing yards all day. The Terrapins struggled to get anything going offensively, and UCLA took advantage of it.

Offense Took Advantage of Its Opportunities

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA shared the wealth in Week 4 among the running back group. Four different ball carriers scored a rushing touchdown against Maryland, and the group accumulated 266 yards total. Aside from a fumble in the red zone in garbage time, UCLA made the most of their trips to the red zone and were able to punch it in on the ground at an effective rate throughout the game.

Nico Iamaleava also looked polished and clean, making few mistakes. He managed the game effectively and moved his team up and down the field, but it is clear he will keep improving as the season goes on.

UCLA Should Get a Nod in Top 25

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s resume doesn’t include a signature win yet, but it could still earn them a mention in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Depending on who wins and loses above them in the current rankings, and with Oregon having taken down USC on Saturday night, there's a real chance that UCLA's trip to Eugene in Week 6 could be a ranked matchup.