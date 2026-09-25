4 Bold Takes for UCLA Football Against Maryland

UCLA needs a statement win on the road against a potentially sneaky-good Maryland team. In order to take care of business, they’ll need to win on both sides of the ball.

I think UCLA pulls out the win in Week 4, but here are some bold predictions to go along with it.

Nico Iamaleava Has His Best Game Yet

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts at the end of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen Iamaleava improve with every game so far in some aspect. Last week, he took care of the ball, won in the red zone, and put up 276 yards and three touchdowns.

It’ll be hard to improve upon that a ton, but Maryland’s defense has been quite generous in how many yards they have allowed through the air. I think we could see Iamaleava have his first 300-yard game of the season.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts after being taken down by San Diego State linebacker Cameron Cooper (42) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week in the loss to Virginia Tech, the Terrapins allowed quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to throw for 314 yards and three touchdowns. With Nico’s talent, he could surpass that and leave Maryland with some questions about its secondary.

Chris Durr Jr. Goes for 150+ Yards

Speaking of questions surrounding a secondary, the Bruins have allowed far more yards through the air than one should feel comfortable with. Last week we watched Xavier Townsend torch the UCLA defensive backs for 162 yards and two touchdowns. This week, the Bruins face another test in Chris Durr Jr.

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) looks for running room after catching a pass in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there haven’t been some serious adjustments over the course of the week at practice, I could easily foresee Durr having quite a game against UCLA.

UCLA Scores on Every Red Zone Trip

UCLA looked much better in the red zone against Purdue, and they’ll need to continue that success if they want to leave Maryland 4-0. Luckily, the Terps are tied for the worst red zone defense in the country, having allowed points on 100% of opponents' trips. Hopefully, this doesn’t jinx things, and UCLA won’t be the first to change that.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Forces Malik Washington’s First Turnover

The Bruins have been excellent at taking the ball away this season, recording an interception in every game so far.

In contrast, Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has yet to throw an interception this season, so something must give in this matchup. UCLA’s secondary may give up some yards to Durr Jr. and Co., but I think they still can manage to come up with a takeaway, one that may prove to be crucial in the final result.