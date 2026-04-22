UCLA’s Offseason Plan After Missing Two Major Transfers

As of April 21, UCLA has missed out on two major, program-changing transfers.

In recent weeks, the Bruins were heavily linked to both Matt Able and John Blackwell — two guards who could have helped fill the void left by Donovan Dent . With both now committed elsewhere, UCLA is left searching for answers once again.

Why Landing One of Them Was Essential

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the most glaring issues for UCLA is its lack of star power. The departures of Dent and Tyler Bilodeau accounted for over 30 points per game. Considering UCLA averaged 77.1 points per game as a team, that is a massive portion of its offense now gone.

If UCLA had landed Blackwell, he would have brought 19.1 points per game to the roster. While production can fluctuate from year to year, that level of scoring would have significantly eased the burden on the returning core.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able, while less proven as a freshman, still offered upside. He averaged 8.8 points per game and likely would have seen that number rise in a larger role. Even if he was not yet a true star, he represented another potential solution to UCLA’s offensive concerns.

How UCLA Moves Forward

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Missing on both players puts UCLA in a difficult position, but it also creates an opportunity. With two roster spots still available, the Bruins have flexibility to address these issues — though doing so at this stage of the cycle will not be easy.

Shortly after those decisions, Tounde Yessoufou entered the transfer portal. UCLA has quickly emerged as a potential contender for his commitment, and landing a player of his caliber would go a long way in addressing the offensive gap.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If UCLA cannot secure another high-level scorer, it will have to rely heavily on internal development. Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker would all need to take significant steps forward offensively.

That is a risky approach. While each has shown flashes, depending entirely on internal growth leaves little margin for error. Injuries or inconsistency could quickly derail the season. Last season, both of these issues were very prevalent.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has done a strong job addressing defense and rebounding this offseason. But missing out on two elite guards puts even more pressure on the offense. If the Bruins cannot land a high-impact scorer soon, that side of the ball could become a major issue next season.