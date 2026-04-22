UCLA Emerges As Early Favorite To Land 5-Star Transfer

Following a chaotic April 21, UCLA has finally gotten some good news.

Up to this point, UCLA’s portal class has been solid — but not complete. The Bruins have been missing that one true impact player who can elevate them into contender status. Enter Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-5 forward who was a powerhouse last season at Baylor. Landing him would be massive.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Not many expected Yessoufou to enter the portal after the season he had. He averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field, along with 2.0 steals per game — a number that would have led UCLA last season. His production alone makes him one of the most intriguing players available.

Yessoufou Already Linked to UCLA

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a free throw during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yessoufou entered the portal with a no-contact tag, and early reports have already linked him to UCLA. While nothing is official, that combination typically signals strong mutual interest. At the very least, it suggests UCLA is firmly in the mix.

It is also important to remember that Mick Cronin did have an offer on the table for him back in 2022. While this might not mean much in the bigger picture, it is clear that Cronin had his eye on Yessoufou before he emerged as a star.

Implications of Landing Yessoufou

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket as BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With Tyler Bilodeau gone, his 17.6 points per game leave a massive hole. Yessoufou would not just fill that void — he could surpass it. As a young player with NBA aspirations, it is fair to expect he will be highly motivated to produce at an elite level.

The implications of landing him are huge. UCLA would finally get the star it has been missing this entire portal cycle — a player capable of changing the trajectory of the season. On paper, it would be the move that pushes the Bruins into real contention.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) looks to shoot against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The only real drawback is that this would likely be a one-year situation. Yessoufou is expected to pursue the NBA after next season, meaning UCLA would be bringing in a short-term star. Still, that is a tradeoff most teams are willing to make.

The good news for UCLA is that it has not relied solely on short-term moves. Additions like Filip Jovic , Jaylen Petty, and Azavier Robinson show a clear effort to build long-term depth. Pairing that foundation with a player like Yessoufou could be the perfect balance.

Feb 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks in their game with the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

It is also important to remember that UCLA already has two proven pieces in Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry. If Yessoufou joins that group, he would likely slide into the forward rotation alongside Dailey — and when you zoom out, the roster starts to look extremely dangerous.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that it is still early in Yessoufou’s recruitment. He will likely evaluate multiple options before making a decision. But right now, UCLA appears to be in a strong position — and if they can close, this offseason narrative changes completely.