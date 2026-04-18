UCLA Picks Up Another Coveted Transfer

It is clear that UCLA is not slowing down in this year’s transfer cycle.

The Bruins have added Azavier Robinson, a freshman guard who played at Butler last season. Not only does this help round out UCLA’s transfer class, but it also addresses key issues that plagued the team last year.

Who Is Azavier Robinson?

NEWS: Butler transfer point guard Azavier Robinson has committed to UCLA he tells @JoeTipton and me.



The 6-2 freshman averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on 43.3% 3P this season.



👉 https://t.co/TrgfdBNH2a pic.twitter.com/ihBO8zZeoS — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 18, 2026

Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47% from the field. More importantly, he shot 43.3% from three-point range — exactly the type of perimeter efficiency UCLA needs to elevate its offense. Pair his shooting with that of recent transfer Jaylen Petty , and UCLA's offense looks elite.

It is also worth noting that Robinson suffered a season-ending injury in January. However, he has had significant time to recover ahead of next season. If there were major long-term concerns, it is unlikely UCLA would have pursued him as aggressively as it did.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Either way, Robinson strengthens what is shaping up to be an impressive transfer class. UCLA needed more depth in the backcourt, and this addition directly addresses that need. As a younger player, he also brings long-term value to the roster.

What stands out even more, though, is Robinson's defense. He averaged 1.5 steals per game last season, a mark that would have ranked near the top of UCLA's roster — just behind Donovan Dent .

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trent Perry and Petty bring strong offensive production, but questions remain about defensive consistency. That is where Robinson — along with Eric Freeny — can complement the backcourt. This addition could significantly impact UCLA’s rotation.

How UCLA's Portal Trajectory Looks Now

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Robinson now in the fold, UCLA is in a much more stable position. While adding more talent is always beneficial, the Bruins no longer need to make another move to feel complete. They now have improved depth at both guard and forward — a major goal entering the offseason.

This move also should not impact UCLA’s pursuit of John Blackwell. While the Bruins have added depth, they have not brought in a player who would clearly threaten Blackwell’s potential starting role. UCLA remains firmly in the mix for one of the top transfers in the country.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this is a strong pickup for UCLA. Robinson not only provides long-term depth, but also alleviates the pressure of having a thin guard rotation — something that hurt the Bruins last season.