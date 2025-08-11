The Cal Duo Reshaping UCLA's Offense
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins did work in the transfer portal this offseason. So much turnover can limit familiarity, unless you land two former teammates like he did with Mikey Matthews and Jaivian Thomas.
The two former California Golden Bears are coming to Westwood as one of the most important skill players on UCLA's offense around start transfer Nico Iamaleava. Matthews, a true junior, is slated to be the Bruins' starting slot receiver. While Thomas, a true junior as well, will be the starting running back.
During Saturday's media availability, Matthews had high praise for his former Cal teammate and couln't be happier he chose Westwood as well.
"He's very special," Matthews said. "Every time he touches the ball, you know he's going to get to the second level. So, you've definitely got to block your butt off because you don't know when he's going to pop through the gap and get through.
"You watch the film, he's getting through damn near every game. He's a very special player and I'm glad he chose UCLA."
Was Matthews involved at all in Thomas' recruitment? What was his message?
"Yea I was, I was for sure," he said. "Trust Coach Fos, it's 'Fos Era.' I know coach Tino [Sunseri] is going to get him right in the offense, and I told him the receivers are going to block for him. If you can't run the ball, you can't throw the ball, and vice-versa."
UCLA's Running Back Plan
Amidst all the appearances at Big Ten media days, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the topics they discussed was UCLA's revamped running back room and how Foster plans to utilize every talent in the backfield.
The depth at the position features two prominent returners, Berger and Anthony Frias, and two impactful transfers, Thomas and Woods. Foster, a former running back, couldn't contain his excitement.
"Jalen Berger is returning, so we're really excited about that," Foster said of what we can expect at the position. "But Jaivian Thomas, the transfer from Cal, home run threat."
Cook interjected, "He can make you miss in the hole, too."
"Exactly," Foster added. "And we needed that. It's a perfect combination with both of them, playing together. So I'm looking forward to that, with Berger and [Thomas], and sprinkling Anthony Woods in there, and Anthony Frias.
"[Frias] came in the Fresno State game [last season] and saved us. A couple of guys missed protections in that game, and we kind of put them on the side and told him, 'just go.' And, guess what? He grabbed the reins and he's still been running. Hasn't stopped."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.