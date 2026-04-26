A Minutes Projection for Joe Philon Heading Into Next Season

The Bruins had been very quiet on the recruiting trail, until they were able to land four-star forward Joe Philon.

Philon was ranked as the 71st player in the country and the 11th player in the state of Florida. Considering UCLA's departures, it was clear that this commitment could potentially have lasting implications on the roster. Here is exactly how Philon will affect UCLA in 2026-27.

Who is Joe Philon?

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Philon's senior season with the legendary Montverde Academy, he would average 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. It is also important to touch on his impressive defensive statistics. In that same senior season, he would average 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Not only will Philon pick up on UCLA's defense-first mindset, but if he develops well, he could possibly be the face of UCLA. When you take into account his 6-foot-8 frame, this is a real reason that he could develop quicker than most anticipate, which could heavily influence UCLA's rotation next season.

How Philon Finds the Court

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When taking a look at UCLA's current roster, it is clear that the Bruins certainly do have tons of talent on their front court. Right now, UCLA is working with Eric Dailey Jr., Xavier Booker, Brandon Williams, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic. Each player comes in with a season-plus experience over Philon.

When you go into current lineup projections, there is an opportunity for Philon to get significant minutes off the bench. Dailey Jr., Booker, and Jovic will be starters unless UCLA is able to find another forward in the portal who is talented enough to make the starting rotation. Which is unlikely at this point, barring a miracle.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This means we could see Philon potentially back up Dailey Jr. or Jovic, depending on how Philon's role develops through the offseason and beyond. This means we could see Philon get handed at least 10+ minutes per game if his development is where it is supposed to be by the opening tip.

But here is the kicker. Mick Cronin has established himself as a coach who will make significant roster changes if the defense's effort is not up to par. Last season, Booker fell victim to this mentality as he would be removed as a starter for most of the season, until he had to fill in for injured Tyler Bilodeau.

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, keep in mind the development of Trent Perry . While he did have a season under his belt, he would start the 2025-26 season on the bench for the Bruins. If Philon gets a similar opportunity, he could replicate what Perry was able to do last season. A major what if, but it is possible.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has positioned them as a team that is willing to make radical lineup changes in order to get the most from the team. That said, Philon is in a perfect position to be that dark horse starting candidate later in the season.