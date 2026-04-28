Why This UCLA Incoming Transfer Will Be Excellent Next Season

When taking a look at UCLA’s transfer class, it is clear there is one player who stands out.

The player in question is Filip Jovic , a 6-foot-8 freshman transfer from Auburn. Not only does Jovic fill a significant void on UCLA’s roster, but he could be a key piece in helping the Bruins take the next step. While that may sound ambitious, his skill set makes a strong case.

What Has Jovic Accomplished?

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As a freshman at Auburn, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64% from the field. While those numbers may not immediately jump off the page, they show clear potential, especially when paired with the steady improvement he displayed throughout the season.

To close out the 2025-26 season, Jovic recorded four straight double-digit scoring games. It is worth noting that those performances came in postseason play outside of the NCAA Tournament, but the consistency still matters when projecting his development.

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Even so, his ability to score efficiently while contributing on the glass suggests he will be an important piece for UCLA next season. The Bruins lacked both physicality and interior presence last year, and Jovic directly addresses both.

How Jovic Affects UCLA

Jan 17, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots a free throw during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

As a four-star transfer who naturally fits at power forward, there is a strong case for him to earn a starting role. His presence in the paint would allow Eric Dailey Jr. more freedom to operate around the floor, which could open up new dimensions in UCLA’s offense .

What really stands out is Jovic’s efficiency. Shooting 64% from the field, he proved to be a reliable option around the basket — something UCLA did not consistently have last season. While the Bruins have players capable of scoring inside, they lack someone who could do it consistently.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If Jovic can become that interior anchor, it would allow players like Xavier Booker and Dailey Jr. to expand their games. UCLA’s core prefers to operate on the perimeter, and having a dependable presence inside would make that style much more effective.

It is also important to remember that UCLA lost over 30 points per game with the departures of Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent. Replacing that production will require both player development and adjustments within the system.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jovic may not replace that scoring on his own, but his role could elevate everyone else. By handling the interior work, he allows the rest of the roster to play more comfortably within their strengths.

The bottom line is that Jovic is a major addition for UCLA. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet, and if he continues to develop, he could end up being the most important transfer for the Bruins next season.