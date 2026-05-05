Projecting Xavier Booker's Impact for UCLA Next Season

UCLA’s offseason has come to a halt as of late, meaning it can be inferred that the center position will not be addressed by the time the season starts.

Entering the offseason, UCLA knew it needed to address two major problems: one, the scoring void left by Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, and two, bolstering the frontcourt to improve defense and rebounding across the board. Right now, UCLA can only get partial credit on those goals.

Booker Will Be UCLA's Starting Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been able to strengthen their frontcourt and add players who will be net positives in defense and rebounding — two areas where UCLA struggled immensely. But even so, they have not been able to land a big-name center this offseason, and there are not many options left.

Because of this, Xavier Booker looks like the clear-cut option to become UCLA’s starting center next season. Last year at the position, Booker averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a team-high 1.2 blocks while shooting 54.7% from the field and 43.3% from three.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At first glance, Booker’s numbers look solid for a sophomore learning Mick Cronin’s system. But considering he was benched frequently throughout the season and never truly had a defined role, there is some risk if he does not improve.

Booker's Minute & Stat Prediction

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) scores against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With how UCLA’s offseason has played out, it is clear that the frontcourt was the emphasis. UCLA brought in Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura , two players who will complement UCLA’s rebounding and defense. Because of this, the Bruins also have more flexibility in their rotations.

The drawback, however, is how this affects Booker. With Macura and Jovic in the mix, there is a real chance Booker does not see a major increase in minutes. Their skill sets could allow them to slide into center minutes at times, potentially pushing Booker to the bench in certain situations.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And as we saw last season, Cronin is quick to send players to the bench for poor defensive performances — Booker being a prime example. Because of this, it would not be surprising to see Booker play around 23 to 25 minutes per game.

Even though that is only a slight increase from last season, it makes sense in the long term. Booker showed in the final two games of the season that he is capable of handling the role. Think back to the first round against UCF, where he recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks while shooting 50% from the field and from three.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That performance alone may have solidified Booker’s role as UCLA’s starting center. When comparing his final stretch to earlier in the season, it is clear he made real strides defensively. Pair that with improved rebounding, and Booker could become a real problem.

When projecting his stats for next season, it is reasonable to expect Booker to surpass double-digit scoring and reach at least six rebounds per game. His block numbers should also rise, as that was an area of clear improvement late in the season.

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is Xavier Booker is a very good player who will make an impact next season. But if he is unable to take that next step, we could see him on the bench more than expected. While that is a concern, Booker has already shown he can rise above that scenario.