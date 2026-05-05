Projecting Xavier Booker's Impact for UCLA Next Season
In this story:
UCLA’s offseason has come to a halt as of late, meaning it can be inferred that the center position will not be addressed by the time the season starts.
Entering the offseason, UCLA knew it needed to address two major problems: one, the scoring void left by Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, and two, bolstering the frontcourt to improve defense and rebounding across the board. Right now, UCLA can only get partial credit on those goals.
Booker Will Be UCLA's Starting Center
The Bruins have been able to strengthen their frontcourt and add players who will be net positives in defense and rebounding — two areas where UCLA struggled immensely. But even so, they have not been able to land a big-name center this offseason, and there are not many options left.
Because of this, Xavier Booker looks like the clear-cut option to become UCLA’s starting center next season. Last year at the position, Booker averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a team-high 1.2 blocks while shooting 54.7% from the field and 43.3% from three.
At first glance, Booker’s numbers look solid for a sophomore learning Mick Cronin’s system. But considering he was benched frequently throughout the season and never truly had a defined role, there is some risk if he does not improve.
Booker's Minute & Stat Prediction
With how UCLA’s offseason has played out, it is clear that the frontcourt was the emphasis. UCLA brought in Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura, two players who will complement UCLA’s rebounding and defense. Because of this, the Bruins also have more flexibility in their rotations.
The drawback, however, is how this affects Booker. With Macura and Jovic in the mix, there is a real chance Booker does not see a major increase in minutes. Their skill sets could allow them to slide into center minutes at times, potentially pushing Booker to the bench in certain situations.
And as we saw last season, Cronin is quick to send players to the bench for poor defensive performances — Booker being a prime example. Because of this, it would not be surprising to see Booker play around 23 to 25 minutes per game.
Even though that is only a slight increase from last season, it makes sense in the long term. Booker showed in the final two games of the season that he is capable of handling the role. Think back to the first round against UCF, where he recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks while shooting 50% from the field and from three.
That performance alone may have solidified Booker’s role as UCLA’s starting center. When comparing his final stretch to earlier in the season, it is clear he made real strides defensively. Pair that with improved rebounding, and Booker could become a real problem.
When projecting his stats for next season, it is reasonable to expect Booker to surpass double-digit scoring and reach at least six rebounds per game. His block numbers should also rise, as that was an area of clear improvement late in the season.
The bottom line is Xavier Booker is a very good player who will make an impact next season. But if he is unable to take that next step, we could see him on the bench more than expected. While that is a concern, Booker has already shown he can rise above that scenario.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.