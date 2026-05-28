UCLA's Chesney Disrespected in Latest HC Rankings

UCLA football is under new management for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

After a 5-7 record in his first year as the head coach of UCLA, Deshaun Foster was let go three games into his second year after going 0-3.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After winning their next three games after letting go of Foster, UCLA would come back down to earth and lose their last six games, finishing the season with a 3-9 record. Transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava had a disappointing season after transferring from Tennessee, with under 2,000 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

This offseason, UCLA would find its new head coach in Bob Chesney, who had come from James Madison. Chesney is coming off a great two-year stretch as the head coach of James Madison, going 9-4 in his first year and 12-2 in his second, with a College Football Playoff appearance.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports has released its list of the top coaches in the Power Five conferences and placed Chesney at number 38 of the 64 head coaches.

CBS Sports Ranking

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli released his rankings of all college football head coaches in the Power Four Conferences. For Fornelli, Chesney is ranked so low because, while he has made the College Football Playoff, he has not coached for a Power Five program.

Fornelli also notes that Chesney took over as head coach of James Madison football from current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Bob Chesney is one of two coaches making their Power Four debut this season who already have a playoff berth on their resume. Chesney went 21-6 in his two seasons at James Madison, picking up where Curt Cignetti left off and improving upon it. Now he's tasked with making a force in the Big Ten, and early returns on the recruiting trail are promising.”

Can Chesney Put Himself Higher?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney's ranking outside the top 25 shouldn't be surprising. While he did lead the Dukes to the College Football Playoff, they were blown out by Oregon, and were in the Group of Five.

A way to get more recognition as one of the top coaches in the Big Ten is to get the Bruins to a bowl game.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA was such a disaster the past two years under Deshaun Foster that this team is not seen as one that will play in a bowl game. If he can help Nico Iamaleava bounce back and have the Bruins play with pride, he will be considered one of the best coaches in the country.