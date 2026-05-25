4 Glaring Flaws Bruins Need To Fix for Next Season

UCLA is going to look much different compared to the previous two seasons under Deshaun Foster. A new look offense with a new look defense will hopefully bring UCLA football back to being a respectable program.

Last year, UCLA finished 3-9 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. Through the first three games, UCLA couldn't find a way to get into the win column, and it would cost Deshaun Foster his job. The Bruins would then win three straight against the seventh-ranked Penn State, Michigan State, and Maryland. While it was a fun three-week stretch, the Bruins would come back down to earth, losing their next six games.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the season had ended, UCLA would hire the young star head coach of James Madison, Bob Chesney. Chesney took over from Curt Cignetti at James Madison and, after a 9-4 first season with a bowl win, led the Dukes to the College Football Playoff and a 12-2 season.

With the season coming closer and closer, here is a look at the four areas the Bruins need to improve as a team if they want to get back to being a respectable program.

Protect Your Quarterback

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico had a very messy divorce from Tennessee last offseason after leading the Vols to the College Football Playoff. Nico would end up with the Bruins and wouldn't look like the same player he was in Tennessee.

On the season, Iamaleava would have 1,928 passing yards on 64% completion with only 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He would also show off his legs on the ground game, leading the team with 505 yards and four touchdowns.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest problem, however, was the protection up front as Nico would be sacked 27 times on the year. The pass protection was not great, and it would force Iamaleava out of the pocket and scrabble to try and get something out of nothing. Nico is not a pure pocket passer, but he needs better protection.

Fix the Run Game

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The running game, like the offensive line, was not helpful to the Bruins' offense. The leading rusher was Iamaleava, and sixth-year senior running back Jalen Berger was the leading back with just 364 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Chesney was able to get his best offensive player with the Dukes last year in Wayne Knight, as Knight was top ten in college football in rushing yards. A good running game can also help out Nico in the passing game, as he can catch out of the backfield for an easy check-down pass.

Get to the Quarterback

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Bruins' pass rush was non-existent last year, with just 10 total sacks on the season. The leading pass rushers on the roster were linebacker Jalen Woods and defensive tackle Anthony Jones, who were tied for the team lead with just 1.5 sacks apiece.

Chesney was able to get Sahir West, who was one of the best players on James Madison's defense last year, as he had 7 sacks alone. With so many talented quarterbacks in the Big Ten and across college football, getting to the quarterback is essential to winning games next season.

Force More Turnovers

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only was the pass rush non-existent, but the turnover swerve was also hard to find for the Bruins last year. The Bruins had eight forced fumbles on the season but recovered only six, while they had only four interceptions, tied for last with Purdue.

UCLA needs to find ways to create turnovers on defense, as just one turnover at a critical moment can be the difference between a win and a loss.