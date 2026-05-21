Chesney Shares How Transition to UCLA Has Gone

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney is still adjusting to his new life as head coach of the Bruins.

He took over as the team’s new leader earlier this offseason after a rough 3-9 from the Bruins. They fired former head coach DeShaun Foster before the season’s conclusion, and after a long search, Chesney was chosen as the man for the job.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He previously was the head coach at James Madison, where he helped the Dukes ease into their transition to FBS. JMU went 21-6 over Chesney’s tenure with the team, and in 2025, the Dukes reached heights they probably didn’t think were possible when they first began their FBS transition.

Chesney in 2025

In 2025, JMU went 12-2, cruising to the Sun Belt title and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in its program’s history. They would go on to lose to Oregon in the first round, but the season was considered a major stepping stone for James Madison.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a reward for Chesney’s efforts as the head coach at JMU, he was offered the job at UCLA. The Bruins have struggled mightily since joining the Big Ten, posting a combined 8-16 record over their two seasons, and are in desperate need of a turnaround.

With Chesney now leading the way, the general sense is that turnaround can happen sooner rather than later. So far, the adjustment has been rather smooth for Chesney, as he explained in a recent Barstool Sports interview.

Chesney’s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well, there was a lot,” Chesney said. “Obviously, when all this news broke, we were in the middle of our championship game week in the Sun Belt, and we knew if we win that game, we have potential to make it to the playoffs."

"I didn't want that to come out just yet. I wanted to get through everything, but it happens how it happens. And l think that our guys did such a good job back there of just staying focused on the task at hand. And I just kept saying that's about next year that has nothing to do with what we're doing.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“Then it was about building a staff right there at the start,” Chesney added. “Then you had to go from the staff to, then the portal opened pretty quickly after that. So you had your staff in place then the portal and then you just hit the ground running.”