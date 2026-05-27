How UCLA's Iamaleava Can Play His Way Into NFL Draft Discussions

Nico Iamaleava is now entering his second season with the UCLA Bruins after transferring from Tennessee.

Nico was once considered a potential top NFL draft pick coming out of high school. Iamaleava was ranked No. 1 in the 2023 high school class by On3 and committed to Tennessee.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At Tennessee, he would redshirt his freshman season, become the starting quarterback his second year, and help lead the Vols to the College Football Playoff. After a feud between Iamaleava and Tennessee, he would decide to enter the transfer portal and come to Westwood.

In his first year at UCLA, he, along with the rest of UCLA, would underperform, as the Bruins finished the season with a 3-9 record. Iamaleava threw for less than 2,000 yards on the year (1,928), 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also being sacked 27 times.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with a not-great season, Iamaleava is still a very skilled quarterback with the potential to be a top quarterback in the Big Ten, and ESPN agrees.

Can Iamaleava Be an Elite Quarterback Next Season?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan Reid, a top NFL draft analyst for ESPN, released his top quarterbacks for the 2027 NFL draft, and while he doesn't have Iamaleava in the top section, he does have him as a player who can play himself into being a top QB.

"After a contentious transfer from Tennessee, Iamaleava showed promise in spurts during his first season with the Bruins," Reid said. "The 6-6, 215-pound passer finished last season with 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has a natural throwing motion that can dissect and deliver. A long-striding athlete, Iamaleava added 504 rushing yards and four touchdowns and is capable of picking teams apart with his legs."

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Nico Needs To Do Next Season

Nico Iamaleava did not have a good year at UCLA; he looked uncomfortable and seemed to have lost confidence in himself as a player. With a step down from his previous year, he has lost draft stock, but that can all change with a great year next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nico showed off his running ability at UCLA, with over 500 yards on the ground; however, the passing game was not up to par. He needs to show that he is a reliable quarterback who can throw without turning the ball over.

With a coach who believes in him, along with an improved running game and weapons to throw to, Iamaleava should be looked at as a player who will have a bounce-back season.