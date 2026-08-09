UCLA's Chesney Has Chance To Continue JMU Pipeline Success

As far as program-changing head coaches go, Curt Cignetti could go down in college football history as the greatest single influence, first at James Madison and then at a higher level at Indiana.

Cignetti completely flipped the program around at James Madison, making the Dukes a top-tier team in the Sun Belt, and proved it wasn’t a fluke by taking Indiana, one of the worst Power 4 college football programs in history, on an undefeated, unrivaled season that ended with a National Championship.

James Madison Under Cignetti vs. Chesney

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now it may be a long shot, but it seems as if Bob Chesney is walking in those same footsteps. In the Chesney era at James Madison, he gave the Dukes their best FBS season yet, leading them to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Championship, which led to a College Football Playoff appearance in just his second season.

In his two seasons at James Madison, Chesney arguably gave Cignetti a run for his money in terms of overall success. Now, Chesney has his chance to prove he can do it on a much larger stage in the Big Ten.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney, like Cignetti, is bringing his squad of transfers from James Madison to UCLA, hoping to reignite the flame he had at JMU. It will not be easy by any means to compete in one of the hardest conferences in football, but Cignetti proved it to be possible.

Darold DeNgohe's Thoughts

Chesney seems to have his players convinced it’s possible, too. UCLA Defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe began his career under Cignetti at James Madison before playing for Chesney following Cignetti’s departure. When asked if he sees similarities between the two coaches, his response should give UCLA fans plenty of excitement.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (right) with women's basketball coach Cori Close during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, they’re both great coaches, you know?...they’re both different people, they have their own ways, they go about certain things differently, but they’re both great coaches, they know how to win, they love winning and they know how to get the best out of you, so I would say they’re definitely similar in that aspect of how great they can be as coaches, but they’re definitely different."

There are major shoes to fill for Chesney, and whether he likes it or not, people will compare the two, as they have taken similar paths to get to where they are today. No matter what, UCLA fans should rejoice that their head coach is already being compared to potentially the best coach in college football right now.