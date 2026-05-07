Chesney Recounts Experience Learning Under Bill Belichick

Bob Chesney was recently featured on "The Rich Eisen Show" to explain his method for turning UCLA into an elite program.

Since being hired back in December 2025 , Chesney has proven to be one of the most elite roster builders in the country. Not only is UCLA ranked No. 4 in the country in recruiting, but they are also projected to have one of the quickest turnarounds in college football history.

Chesney's Recruiting Strategies

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is clear that UCLA has had a clear advantage in recruiting. Not only are they a top academic school, but they are also a true blue-blood through and through in college athletics, with 127 national championships. This is Chesney’s strategy for recruiting.

“I specifically say to our coach, we're not selling anything. We're presenting things, right? And we're presenting what we have here at UCLA. And I think when you go through it, and again, I talk about this a lot, but it's the number one public school in the country, right? Then you add in the fact of our location. Then you add in the fact that you have, you know, three national champions this year, maybe another one or two coming up in your athletic department. First round draft picks, Olympic athletes. You know, and that's not even talking about the campus yet.” Bob Chesney

Chesney's Connection to Belichick

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Chesney has also had a run-in with one of the greatest coaches of all time in Bill Belichick. During his time at Holy Cross, Chesney built strong connections with Belichick and used those opportunities to learn more about football. Here is his story.

“So I had a chance to spend a lot of time with, you know, Coach Belichick over the Patriots. And I thought that was really informative on how to run meetings, defensive schemes, and offensive scheme and just the way they practice, the way they did things, that was very helpful for me.” Chesney

Chesney's Philosphy

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing that makes Chesney so successful is the identity he instills in the building. For UCLA, the Bruins now turn to Chesney to figure out how to become the best versions of themselves. To do so, Chesney believes leaning into the magnitude of the UCLA name will be the key to success moving forward.

“I think for us to be in this situation where we... have a good recruiting class that we're putting together right now speaks volumes of, you know, the desire to be at UCLA. … And I think for us, you know, just embracing that idea that we can be the best, embracing the idea that to be fourth in recruiting, you know, why not be third or second or find a way to be first. Why not do those things?” Chesney

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s future could be absolutely amazing. Not only is Bob Chesney coming in with a mentality that could arguably get anyone out of their seat, including fans, but he is also bringing in a real aura that could reshape the direction of UCLA’s football program.