Early Timeline of UCLA Football's Trek to Relevancy

Without a doubt, UCLA has had one of the more hectic and unique paths to where it stands right now.

Since the Bruins ushered in the Bob Chesney era, “hype” is a word commonly used to describe the current situation in Westwood. Right now, UCLA is in the top five in recruiting nationwide, and they just brought in a very solid transfer class. Here is how they got to this point.

Early Season Shakeup

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On September 14, 2025, following a 0-3 start to the season, the Bruins decided to move on from DeShaun Foster. Since being named head coach on February 12, 2024, he guided UCLA to a 5-10 overall record. However, any success from his first season did not carry over into the second.

The Bruins were struggling, especially in out-of-conference games. UCLA lost to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico. Because of this rough stretch, it was clear the Bruins had to make a change. Considering the talent on the roster, the results were not where they needed to be.

Short Golden Era of UCLA Football

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is where Tim Skipper stepped in as interim head coach. His tenure did not start strongly, as UCLA lost 17-14 to Northwestern. However, the Bruins looked much more competitive than they had earlier in the season.

This is where the short-lived surge began. Following the Northwestern loss, Skipper promoted Jerry Neuheisel to interim offensive coordinator, putting him in charge of play-calling. At first, this move paid off.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UCLA went on a three-game winning streak, highlighted by a win over No. 7 Penn State. UCLA won that game 42-37 in a well-coached performance. The Bruins also picked up wins against Michigan State and Maryland. However, this success was very short-lived.

After losing six straight games, it was clear UCLA would not move forward with Skipper and Neuheisel. Both coaches would find roles elsewhere, but UCLA needed to take a more ambitious approach.

It's Chesney Time

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

About a week after UCLA’s final loss to USC, the Bruins announced they would hire Chesney as their next head coach. At the time, it was a major move, as Chesney’s team was competing in the College Football Playoff .

Although Chesney was coaching a Group of Five program, expectations were still tempered. James Madison lost to Oregon in the first round, 51-30. Even so, Chesney’s team showed fight against a much stronger roster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just nine days after that loss, Chesney got to work at UCLA. He brought over key staff members, including coordinators Dean Kennedy and Colin Hitschler . These were major additions, as both were highly regarded coaching talents who could have found jobs elsewhere with no problem.

This is where Chesney really began to establish the new era. The Bruins brought in 41 new players, headlined by Sammy Omosigho, Aidan Mizell, Sahir West, and Wayne Knight. This transfer class ranked 33rd in the country.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, moving to more recent developments, Chesney made it clear he wanted to attack recruiting after a rough 2026 class under Foster. UCLA had lost all of its blue-chip prospects, meaning a full rebuild was necessary.

Chesney responded by signing multiple 4-star and 3-star players. What stands out the most is his ability to win recruiting battles against elite programs like USC and other Big Ten powerhouses.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of how strong UCLA’s roster now looks, they are projected to have a strong 2026-27 season, barring uncontrollable factors. Without a doubt, Chesney has brought a new sense of hope to Westwood — something fans have been waiting for.