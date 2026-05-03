UCLA Cracks the Top 5 in National Recruiting Rankings

The Bruins have had an absolutely phenomenal offseason, and it’s starting to show on paper.

Right now, UCLA is ranked No. 4 in the country in recruiting. To make matters even better, UCLA is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten, just behind USC, which sits at No. 3 overall. UCLA’s recruiting impact has been felt all over the country.

What UCLA Has Accomplished

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have added nine four-star athletes. The list includes Juju Johnson, George Toia, Jerry Outhouse Jr , Pole Moala, Jackson Roper , Khalil Terry, Colton McKibben, Zac Fares, and Jayshon Gibson. Considering UCLA was unable to add a four-star last recruiting cycle, this is a massive jump, to say the least.

But what truly makes this class unique is how UCLA has done it. Not only are they being competitive in California — a recruiting area famously dominated by USC — but they are also expanding into places like Texas, where the competition couldn’t be more challenging.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney and women's basketball coach Cori Close lead players onto the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering Bob Chesney was only hired back in December, this turnaround has been absolutely phenomenal for UCLA. Not only has he put together a strong transfer portal class, but this recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best in UCLA history.

Chesney Means Business

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking back at last season, UCLA ranked 59th overall. That is not where a program of UCLA’s stature should be. However, it’s important to consider the wave of decommitments UCLA faced following the firing of DeShaun Foster in September 2025.

Even when looking at that class before the decommitments, it’s clear the 2027 class is more talented. And it’s important to remember that we are still far from Signing Day, meaning UCLA is likely to add even more talent. Again, it is incredible what Chesney has been able to do in one offseason.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the moment Chesney took the UCLA job, he set out to build long-term success. As of May — just six months into his tenure — it is clear he has followed through and is turning UCLA into a powerhouse for years to come.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that while UCLA's No. 4 ranking in the country is impressive, it doesn’t mean much until we see results on the field. Chesney has set an ambitious vision, and while he has delivered so far, the real test will come on game day.