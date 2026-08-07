One Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping UCLA's Offense

Only 10 programs in college football had a worse offense than the UCLA Bruins last season.

There were some fun moments, including interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel becoming a great story with the upset win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. Unfortunately, everything about the Bruins' offense in 2025 was sad and underwhelming despite the potential to be an adequate unit. That is set to change under new head coach Bob Chesney.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Madison finished ninth in scoring offense last year on their way to a competitive loss to Oregon in the College Football Playoff. When UCLA hired Chesney and his staff, I became elated: this is a Bruins offense with the potential to be wildly explosive in 2026, mainly due to offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

Kennedy's Journey Could Help UCLA in 2026

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins women's basketball coach Cori Close (center) calls plays with offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy (left) and coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennedy began his coaching career with ASA College at the JUCO level, serving as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in his first two seasons. He spent time with Mississippi State and Florida's coaching staffs before joining Chesney's staff at Holy Cross in 2023. Kennedy followed Chesney to James Madison after Curt Cignetti's departure, where the Dukes became one of the most highly productive offenses in the sport.

Kennedy is the best coordinator for this Bruins offense after having an impressive transfer portal class. There are leftovers from DeShaun Foster's days, but this group gives off the feeling that they can maximize their skill sets under Kennedy, who has a system that could benefit two of the most important players on this side of the ball and, maybe, the entire roster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I see this as a make-or-break year for quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has all of the talent in the world to be a terrific starter in the Big Ten. In the backfield with him is Second Team Associated Press All-American running back Wayne Knight, who is one of the best rushers in college football entering this season.

Kennedy's Offense May Give Bruins Good Fortune

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The amount of production that these two could produce in Kennedy's offense is exciting to think about. The Dukes were sixth in rushing yards per game (241.5) last fall, and there is no reason why they can't finish in the top 25 with this duo in the backfield, along with an impressive amount of depth at running back behind Knight.

Yes, I know I'm sounding like a crazy man, and no, I'm not a Bruins fan. When I see a good offensive coordinator join a program with the personnel to improve from the year prior, it gives me a sense that there is a recipe for success for UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins are lucky to have Kennedy, a future head coach. If this year turns into a success with at least six to eight wins, he'll be sought after by many programs later this season.