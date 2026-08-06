Wayne Knight Isn't UCLA's Only Talented Rusher
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The Bruins have a star on the way to be their bell cow this year in Wayne Knight, the transfer running back from James Madison University who followed his head coach, Bob Chesney, to UCLA after the 2025 season.
Last year was already great, and now that he has the chance to play again for his head coach in the incredibly competitive conference of the Big Ten, his game is expected to grow to new heights as he receives the majority of all rushing attempts.
However, the rushing focus of the Bruins should not be solely on Wayne Knight, because he may be amazing, but there is another player on the roster, one whose name is very well known to the fans, who could alter the season with his rushing ability. That player is Nico Iamaleava.
A Quick Look At Last Year's Performance
- Iamaleava was not necessarily supposed to be a rushing quarterback last year, instead focusing on being a great passer in an offense that was generally unstable and in need of a revamp from a player like Knight.
- However, there were still a few great games that showed Iamaleava's ability to rush, which was far beyond expectations every time it happened, and on some occasions, it gave UCLA a victory, or at least a better shot at victory.
- The most prominent example is against the Penn State Nittany Lions, a team the Bruins were not supposed to beat, yet Iamaleava put the team on his back in that game with 16 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns, each of those scores necessary for the win.
- He had five other games notching double-digit rushing attempts, though many of those occasions were because the offensive line broke down, which ended up with lackluster yards on those attempts.
- But in times when he was given a rush attempt in which he was in control, especially when given multiple attempts, Iamaleava thrived and improved the team.
Why Iamaleava Still Needs Intentional Focus
- A good portion of those rushing attempts should be expected to go out the window with Knight coming in to carry the rushing load, but it still needs to be a point of focus for the Bruins to intentionally give Iamaleava the opportunity to rush multiple times a game.
- He's already proven he can be very explosive with his legs, and in some cases, he's been able to alter entire games with his legs. UCLA cannot ignore that, as the season opener is looming.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.