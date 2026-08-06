Wayne Knight Isn't UCLA's Only Talented Rusher

The Bruins have a star on the way to be their bell cow this year in Wayne Knight, the transfer running back from James Madison University who followed his head coach, Bob Chesney, to UCLA after the 2025 season.

Last year was already great, and now that he has the chance to play again for his head coach in the incredibly competitive conference of the Big Ten, his game is expected to grow to new heights as he receives the majority of all rushing attempts.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the rushing focus of the Bruins should not be solely on Wayne Knight , because he may be amazing, but there is another player on the roster, one whose name is very well known to the fans, who could alter the season with his rushing ability. That player is Nico Iamaleava.

A Quick Look At Last Year's Performance

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava was not necessarily supposed to be a rushing quarterback last year, instead focusing on being a great passer in an offense that was generally unstable and in need of a revamp from a player like Knight.

However, there were still a few great games that showed Iamaleava's ability to rush, which was far beyond expectations every time it happened, and on some occasions, it gave UCLA a victory, or at least a better shot at victory.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most prominent example is against the Penn State Nittany Lions, a team the Bruins were not supposed to beat, yet Iamaleava put the team on his back in that game with 16 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns, each of those scores necessary for the win.

He had five other games notching double-digit rushing attempts, though many of those occasions were because the offensive line broke down, which ended up with lackluster yards on those attempts.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But in times when he was given a rush attempt in which he was in control, especially when given multiple attempts, Iamaleava thrived and improved the team.

Why Iamaleava Still Needs Intentional Focus

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A good portion of those rushing attempts should be expected to go out the window with Knight coming in to carry the rushing load, but it still needs to be a point of focus for the Bruins to intentionally give Iamaleava the opportunity to rush multiple times a game.

He's already proven he can be very explosive with his legs, and in some cases, he's been able to alter entire games with his legs. UCLA cannot ignore that, as the season opener is looming.