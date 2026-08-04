Why I'm Buying Hype Around Nico Iamaleava for UCLA Football

A few years ago, the Tennessee Volunteers had a promising young quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, the former 5-star recruit ready to take the reins as the future of Tennessee football. He led the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance, but a dramatic offseason and unfulfilled promises resulted in his exit from Knoxville to Los Angeles.

Now, entering his redshirt junior season with the UCLA Bruins, Iamaleava seems to be on borrowed time. In many ways, this could be his last opportunity to showcase growth and take the next step in leading a program to success, bolstering his hopes of becoming an NFL quarterback. Under new head coach Bob Chesney, I'm buying into the hype of the former top signal-caller recruit.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Coaching Staff, Offense Brings Potential Stability

Iamaleava is a quarterback who needs proper structure to thrive. His last two seasons have produced instability and a lack of consistency within the structures of the systems he played. It wasn't feasible, though Iamaleava didn't make things any better with his performances and play at times.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' second-year starter now has former James Madison coaches Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, both of whom led the program to the CFP last year and gave Oregon's defense a run for its money in that matchup. UCLA's offense will look to be built around Iamaleava's strengths: mobility and big-play ability.

Having a talented tailback in Wayne Knight will certainly ease the load for Iamaleava, as the run game will go through him this fall under Kennedy. Mikey Matthews will be a reliable pass-catcher at wide receiver with new players in the room, including South Carolina's Brian Rowe Jr.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Success To Brew, Iamaleava Must Step Up

Iamaleava must be better, plain and simple. His decision-making was horrendous at times, and the accuracy fell off the wayside too often, though his offensive line was just as bad, if not worse. UCLA brought in fresh faces up front, which should make it mediocre compared to last fall, which opens the door for a more productive and consistent Iamaleava.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava has all the talent in the world to be a great quarterback, not only in the Big Ten, but in college football as a whole. Bruins fans must realize that their quarterback at his fullest potential, or close to it, could help the program thrive in Year 1 of Bob Chesney—maybe not to the extent of making the playoffs, but a year in which a thriving Iamaleava brings hope.

If you still have doubts about Iamaleava, that's fair, and I won't argue against it. Sometimes, all it takes is belief in a player from the coaches and his teammates to take the next step. I'm hopeful that is the case this fall.