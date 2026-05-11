Why UCLA's Iamaleava Dark Horse Heisman Candidate

With a new system and completely new weapons, Nico Iamaleava could be set to have a massive 2026 season.

At first glance, this argument might fall a little flat when looking at what Iamaleava accomplished last season with the Bruins. Not only did he record career lows across multiple passing categories, but at times, he genuinely struggled to find a consistent footing. But UCLA’s situation last season was far from normal.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When taking a look at what makes a true Heisman candidate, there are definitely a few factors to keep in mind. For one, the player usually needs to be the best player on one of the best teams in the country. Even though that might be a very long stretch for UCLA next season, the Bruins have definitely positioned themselves well entering the year.

Many people have already forgotten just how talented Iamaleava really is. If the Bruins are able to catch fire and truly become an elite team, there is little doubt that Iamaleava would be the biggest reason UCLA reached that level in the first place. There are many possibilities here.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What turns most people away from this argument, however, are his passing numbers from last season. Iamaleava threw for just 1,928 yards alongside 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those numbers definitely do not scream Heisman candidate, but if one thing is certain, it is that Iamaleava still has plenty of room to develop.

When looking at the factors that hurt Iamaleava the most last season, stability and the lack of a true supporting cast stand out immediately. UCLA fired DeShaun Foster in September of 2025, leading to inexperienced play-calling by an interim coaching staff for the remainder of the season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fast forward to today, and UCLA now has a proven head coach in Bob Chesney, someone who just led a team to the College Football Playoff . It is also important to remember that Iamaleava himself helped lead Tennessee to a playoff appearance during his freshman season. The talent is clearly there. It simply needs to be maximized, and Chesney could be the coach to do that.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins also upgraded their offensive personnel heavily through the transfer portal . Not only does UCLA appear to have a much deeper receiving corps, but it also added one of the better running backs in the nation in Wayne Knight . Those kinds of additions matter when discussing whether a quarterback can emerge nationally.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that it may still be unlikely that UCLA reaches those kinds of heights in Chesney’s first season. But Iamaleava is an extremely talented player who showed real flashes last year even while dealing with difficult circumstances. If he does not become a true Heisman contender, there is still a very realistic path for him to become one of the bigger breakout stars in college football next season.