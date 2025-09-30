Should UCLA Pursue 'Hottest Name' on Coaching Carousel?
This year's college football coaching carousel is shaping up to be one of the biggest in recent history, and UCLA lies at the center of it all.
Plenty of names have been thrown around Westwood's opening, but one name is starting to stick out as one of the hottest candidates for any big promotion this season -- New Mexico head coach Jason Eck.
CBS Sports' Will Backus mentioned Eck as the "hottest coaching name on the carousel" in his 'Week 5 Overreactions' piece.
"If you're not familiar with the name Jason Eck, it's time to learn," he wrote. "He's got New Mexico at 3-1 for the first time since 2007. New Mexico also played in front of its first sell-out crowd in 18 years during Saturday's 38-20 win against rival New Mexico State.
"He's doing this at a New Mexico program that hasn't had a winning season in almost a decade. He engineered a similar turnaround at Idaho before ascending to the FBS ranks.
"Eck's one of the most creative offensive minds in the game right now. Seriously, do yourself a favor and watch New Mexico at some point this season. Descriptions don't do it justice. He's also the type of coach that will absolutely make an immediate impact with Power Four resources."
So, should the Bruins be considering him? After all, the work he's done in his short time in Albuquerque is miles beyond what anyone has done at UCLA in years.
What UCLA AD Martin Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond compiled a committee of UCLA greats who will be in charge of picking the Bruins' next head coach.
Hours after dismissing second-year head coach DeShaun Foster two weeks ago, Jarmond detailed what he's looking for in Foster's replacement.
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs. We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."
Does Eck fit this description? We'll find out as the coaching search moves along.
