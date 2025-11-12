UCLA Coach Close Spotlights Kneepkens’ Role in Win
Transfer guard Gianna Kneepkens is finding her rhythm at UCLA, and coach Cori Close sees her versatility as exactly what the Bruins needed this season.
Close praised Kneepkens after Monday's 73-59 win over No. 6 Oklahoma at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The senior guard led No. 3 UCLA with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting in the neutral-site victory that improved the Bruins to 3-0.
"I told them in the locker room, it's going to be a different person every night. Today, it was Gianna [Kneepkens]." Close said, via ESPN.
Close zeroed in on Kneepkens as soon as the guard entered the transfer portal last spring. The coach made it clear to her staff that once UCLA's NCAA tournament run ended, Kneepkens was the top priority. Close didn't know how many players would leave via the portal at that point, but when the roster shakeout settled, Kneepkens fit perfectly.
"It left space for someone like Gianna. We knew having a player like Lauren [Betts] and the spacing that would be created with a player like Gianna ... [Gabriela Jaquez] is better at her slashing because Gianna is here. ... The driving lanes are better for Kiki Rice. It was all about creating complementary pieces, and her skill set was the complementary piece we needed."
Finding Her Role in UCLA's Rotation
Kneepkens spent four years at Utah as a primary scorer. She was never worse than the Utes' second option on any given night. That made the transition to UCLA's deep rotation difficult at times.
The guard admits there's been an adjustment period. She's had to learn how to contribute without being the first or second option or handling the ball as much.
- "There have definitely been hard days and hard moments, but I have great people around me that have helped me be better. I've already felt growth."
Close uses those moments as teaching opportunities. She reminds Kneepkens and other players that WNBA careers rarely start with being the first option. Growing into a role now prepares them for the next level.
Angela Dugalić, who posted 16 points and 15 rebounds against Oklahoma, sees a player who never lets those struggles surface. Kneepkens is often the first in the gym and the last to leave.
- "She never shows [her bad days]. She is very, very steady for us. ... She's made our team so much better."
The Fit Makes Sense for Both Sides
Kneepkens is averaging 16.3 points through three games with back-to-back 20-point performances against Oklahoma and UC Santa Barbara. She's shooting 35 percent from three and helping UCLA establish the quick pace Close wants.
The senior said she picked UCLA because it would help her grow as a player and person. Close saw it differently but arrived at the same conclusion.
"This was all about alignment. What she wanted to learn and grow in, we could provide. And what we needed her to provide us with was a complementary piece to the other people we had."
The Bruins get a veteran scorer who spaces the floor for Betts inside and creates driving lanes for Rice and Jaquez. Kneepkens gets a program that pushes her to develop new dimensions while competing for a championship. Three games into the experiment, Close's vision is coming together.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.