How UCLA's Starters Graded Out vs Long Beach State

UCLA looked really good against Long Beach State, winning 106-44 off of a very balanced performance from the starting lineup.

The Bruins are currently on a five-game win streak following the win against Long Beach State. Overall, the Bruins did well in this one, with a few solid performances from some notable Bruins. Here is how each of the starters graded:

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

An ok game from the Bruins' primary facilitator, while a few more points would have been nice, it is clear that she has found her role for the Bruins. We know she is capable of scoring when needed; however, that part of her game was not needed.

She earns a B after a strong night as a playmaker, finishing with 10 assists against just one turnover. After a shaky assist-to-turnover ratio earlier in the season, her decision-making has noticeably improved of late, and this performance reflected that growth.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) steals the ball from Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Another strong outing from Kiki Rice , whose level of play has nearly become routine this season. While her 15 points were down from the 23 she scored against Cal Poly, it was a reflection of how many scoring options the Bruins have, not a drop in her impact.

She earns an "A" from her because, outside of scoring alone, she had another great outing rebounding and had a very good game facilitating, like Leger-Walker. This performance really highlights how well-rounded Rice has been this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens turned in a very solid outing despite a quieter shooting night. Given that she has shot over 50 percent from three across her last seven games, it was only a matter of time before a few shots failed to fall.

She earns a "B+" because you can't really complain with a double-double. That being said, it is awesome to see her make such an impact rebounding, something that UCLA will need to see more of during their next few games, especially.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If only there were a grade below an A+ but higher than an A, because that is what sums up this game best for Gabriela Jaquez . She played really well in this one, shot basically perfectly all night. While 20 points here would have been sound, she really didn't need to do much.

If the stakes were higher, this performance could have been an eye-opener. Even so, she simply balled out. There are almost no complaints—perhaps a few more rebounds—but as noted before, this was not a high-stakes game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

An ok game from Lauren Betts, it would have been nice to see a few more points and rebounds in this one. Much like the others on this list, she really did not need to play her best. The drop in production can be blamed on Sienna Betts , who had a really good outing.

She earns a "B-" because we know what Betts is capable of. To her credit, she needed to compete with her sister in terms of rebounding and scoring, as both play similar roles while on the court. Still, it would have been nice to see at least 20 against a team of this caliber.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Bruins played well in this one, they will need to kick it up a notch over the next few games . If they do, there is no reason they can’t go 4–0 during that stretch.

