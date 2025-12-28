Three Bruins Who Must Step Up vs Ohio State

UCLA is set to face off against No. 19 Ohio State. Here are three players who must make a big impact during this one.

UCLA's roster is undeniably full of talent; however, this game could prove to hinge on the performances of these three players. Like UCLA, Ohio State has great players who can certainly threaten the Bruins in this game if they do not show up.

Lauren Betts | C

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts could prove to be the Bruins' biggest difference maker in this one. While that sentiment has become a given over time, this game especially will fall into the hands of Betts. She will play a massive role in dictating how rebounding and scoring in the paint will go for the Bruins.

Betts will find herself going up against freshman Kylee Kitts, who has been a very solid piece for the Buckeyes this season, averaging 10.0 points as well as an excellent 7.5 rebounds per game. If she outplays Betts, the Bruins could see themselves in some trouble.

Kiki Rice | G

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Alana Goosby (22) defends UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice has been excellent this season, averaging a team high of 15.3 points per game. Rice has also been excellent rebounding this season with 7.3 per game, something that Cori Close has challenged her on this season. If Rice can set the pace early, this should be a Bruins win.

Rice will most likely be matched up against Ohio State’s top scorer, Jaloni Cambridge, who is averaging 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. Rice will need to help make up some of that scoring, but overall, she should outperform Cambridge.

Gianna Kneepkens | G

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens has been excellent from beyond the arc this season, shooting 45.6%. Her scoring ability has been a major strength, but something that hasn’t been talked about as much is her stellar defense as of late, averaging four steals per game over her last two matchups.

Kneepkens will be crucial in keeping Ohio State honest defensively. Her shooting ability will open up the paint for both Sienna and Lauren Betts to dominate. This combination has helped UCLA become one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, something that will be crucial in this matchup.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game will serve as UCLA’s first ranked matchup since its win over now No. 23 Tennessee, making it an opportunity to fully re-enter competitive basketball. As the Bruins enter this game as favorites they now look to their playmakers to get the job done.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW