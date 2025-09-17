All Bruins

Report: Multiple Current Power Four Coaches Fit UCLA Job

Here are some intriguing candidates for the Bruins' coaching gig.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins football program is preparing to undergo foundational and cultural change with its next head coaching hire.

Amid one of the most important hires in program history, a ton of names have been floating around for the Los Angeles coaching vacancy.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following the loss against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ESPN's Pete Thamel floated a few current sitting Power Four coaches who would be good fits leading the Bruins and replacing DeShaun Foster on the latest College GameDay podcast.

Here's the list of coaches Thamel suggested and what he had to say about each.

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

“So what I know about UCLA is they’re going to hire an opposite, and they’re going to hire a proven coach. Now, obviously, they’re going to have to financially do that. The name that came up last time in the search, and went some distance, but they didn’t have the finances to pull it off, was P.J. Fleck. He’s an intriguing energy bolt because he would go in there and make them relevant. He just would, by force of nature and the way he goes."

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on before the game against the Northwestern State Demons at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jedd Fisch, Washington

“Jedd Fisch's name will come up. He was the interim coach there whengot fired. He has ties to Casey Wasserman, who’s the top booster there."

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch observes pregame warmups against the UC Davis Aggies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Dan Mullen, UNLV

"And then, look, guys like Dan Mullen -- guys who’ve done it. It’ll be an interesting litmus test of the division we have now between the Power Two and everybody else."

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Dave Aranda, Baylor

“How many Big 12 coaches -- does Dave Aranda have interest in going home, because he sees the gap opening. UCLA would be a pretty good cultural fit for him. He’s done fairly well, but he’s not crushing it. So it might just be like a slide back west, go-home type move. So I think those are the prototypes. Mullen obviously just beat them, and he’s a proven winner. I think they’re going to go for that type. That’s not some definitive, reported-out list, but I think that’s the model of guys they’re going to look at.”

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor head coach Dave Aranda addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

