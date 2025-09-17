Report: Multiple Current Power Four Coaches Fit UCLA Job
The UCLA Bruins football program is preparing to undergo foundational and cultural change with its next head coaching hire.
Amid one of the most important hires in program history, a ton of names have been floating around for the Los Angeles coaching vacancy.
ESPN's Pete Thamel floated a few current sitting Power Four coaches who would be good fits leading the Bruins and replacing DeShaun Foster on the latest College GameDay podcast.
Here's the list of coaches Thamel suggested and what he had to say about each.
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
“So what I know about UCLA is they’re going to hire an opposite, and they’re going to hire a proven coach. Now, obviously, they’re going to have to financially do that. The name that came up last time in the search, and went some distance, but they didn’t have the finances to pull it off, was P.J. Fleck. He’s an intriguing energy bolt because he would go in there and make them relevant. He just would, by force of nature and the way he goes."
Jedd Fisch, Washington
“Jedd Fisch's name will come up. He was the interim coach there whengot fired. He has ties to Casey Wasserman, who’s the top booster there."
Dan Mullen, UNLV
"And then, look, guys like Dan Mullen -- guys who’ve done it. It’ll be an interesting litmus test of the division we have now between the Power Two and everybody else."
Dave Aranda, Baylor
“How many Big 12 coaches -- does Dave Aranda have interest in going home, because he sees the gap opening. UCLA would be a pretty good cultural fit for him. He’s done fairly well, but he’s not crushing it. So it might just be like a slide back west, go-home type move. So I think those are the prototypes. Mullen obviously just beat them, and he’s a proven winner. I think they’re going to go for that type. That’s not some definitive, reported-out list, but I think that’s the model of guys they’re going to look at.”
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.