SDSU Coach Sends Strong Pregame Message About UCLA’s Talent

San Diego State will head into Pasadena to play a very talented UCLA team, and they know that. The Bruins enter their Week Two matchup with a lot of momentum thanks to their win over Cal in Week One.

Sean Lewis Speaks Ahead of UCLA Matchup

With a roster full of newcomers, UCLA has plenty of individually talented players who can make an impact. However, San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis doesn’t seem intimidated by who will be facing his guys on the other sideline.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis looks on during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've got plenty of experience where there's a galaxy of stars and talents on the other sideline," Lewis said. "I'll take me and mine against theirs, all their polos, all their khakis, all their resources, all that. Put the ball down, let's go play."

It seems as if he’s welcoming the challenge. It’s certainly an interesting message from an opposing head coach, especially given UCLA's obvious advantages from a resources perspective. The Bruins have made major investments in building this roster up, and it’s a team fans can get behind in Bob Chesney’s first season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That talent was on full display against Cal. Offensive Coordinator Dean Kennedy and the Bruins did a great job sharing the love in Week One, with many talented players on the offense getting involved.

What Does This Mean for UCLA?

On paper, there is plenty of reason for SDSU to feel like the underdog in this one. Rather than worrying about UCLA’s recruiting , resources, or roster, Lewis believes his team can truly compete once the two teams finally take the field. That mindset could be important as the Aztecs try to spoil UCLA’s home opener.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (left) slaps hands with defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego State has talented players on its roster and can absolutely shock the Bruins Saturday night. The confidence they bring will be important as they attempt to accomplish that goal.

For UCLA, Lewis’ comments should serve as a reminder that talent alone doesn’t win football games. The majority of the battle will be between the ears of the Bruins, and they’ll have to play smart and disciplined in order to begin the season 2-0.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins and Big Ten Conference logos on the field at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins are expected to win this game, and while I ultimately believe they will, SDSU will no doubt put up a fight. San Diego State is hungry for the opportunity to upset a Power Four opponent, but I don’t think Chesney will let the Bruins overlook them.