UCLA Star Could Make or Break NFL Draft Stock in 2026

As the 2026 college football season kicks off, there are a few players on UCLA’s roster looking to improve their draft stock for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nico Iamaleava Looks To Improve His Stock in 2026

Of course, the most notable name looking to improve his draft stock is none other than quarterback Nico Iamaleava. As most college football fans know, Iamaleava spent his first two seasons at Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his full season as a starter at Tennessee, Iamaleava completed 213-for-334 passes for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. In a shocking move, he then transferred to UCLA.

His first year with the Bruins didn’t go as planned, however. The Bruins went 3-9 as Iamaleava completed 208 passes on 323 attempts for just 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It’s hard to pin UCLA’s lack of success last season on Iamaleava, as he was not surrounded by nearly the same level of talent that the Bruins possess this year.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former head coach DeShaun Foster was fired just three games into the Bruins' season following an 0-3 start. With no stability at head coach and a lack of playmakers on the Bruins' offense, it made it incredibly difficult to fairly assess Iamaleava’s performances.

When UCLA hired Bob Chesney this offseason, he brought many of his former players from James Madison, and excitement around the Bruins increased. Many of Chesney’s followers were major pieces for this UCLA offense, giving Iamaleava real weapons and a terrific head coach heading into the 2026 season.

When Is Iamaleava Projected To Get Drafted?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, Iamaleava is currently projected anywhere around the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. He’ll likely enter the draft pool in one of the better quarterback classes in recent memory, among the likes of highly touted recruits such as Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, or Texas’s Arch Manning.

I think it's unlikely Iamaleava raises his stock high enough to push him into the first round, but through a solid season under Bob Chesney, he could enter those second-round conversations. On the other hand, given the strength at the quarterback position in the class, if he delivers a poor performance this season with much better weapons at his disposal, I could see his stock taking a major hit.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava will need to showcase all his abilities in front of NFL scouts this season, including his dual-threat ability. He has the talent to have a successful season, and the supporting cast Bob Chesney has given him should make a huge difference between this season and last.