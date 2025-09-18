UCLA Coaching Candidate Profile: G.J. Kinne
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.
This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.
So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job, moving on to Texas state head coach G.J. Kinne.
Meet G.J. Kinne
Kinne has been lauded as one of the best rebuilders in college football. Before taking over Texas State in 2022, the Bobcats hadn't had a winning season in nine seasons.
Since being hired, Texas State has won two consecutive bowl games and is off to a 2-1 start in the 2025 season. In the early stages of the coaching carousel, Kinne is a name being mentioned frequently.
At the ripe age of 36, Kinne already has more coaching experience than former Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, with a proven resume of program change.
Kinne's Coaching Experience
Kinne, leading up to his head coaching gig with the Bobcats, seemingly upgraded his status every year since being a graduate assistant in 2017.
- 2023 - Present: Texas State -- Head Coach
- 2022: Incarnate Word -- Head Coach
- 2021: UCF -- Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- 2020: Hawaii -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- 2019: Philadelphia Eagles -- Offensive Special Projects
- 2018: Arkansas -- Offensive Analyst
- 2017: SMU -- Graduate Assistant
As soon as Kinne took the helm in Texas State, he immediately made an impact on the roster, bringing in 71 total new players in the summer of 2023. Kinne's first game as head coach went about as well as one would hope, giving the Bobcats their first win over a Power Five team with a win over Baylor.
That same season, Texas State finished 8-5 and capped off Kinne's first year with a 45-21 win over Rice in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
If Kinne can bring that type of immediate impact to Westwood, he can prove to be one of the best hires in recent program history.
