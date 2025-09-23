All Bruins

Potential UCLA Coach: Hottest in the Nation

Should the Bruins look to try and sign one of the best coaches in the nation?

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins are introduced before playing against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Since firing Deshaun Foster on September 14, after the team started the season 0-3, the Bruins are currently looking for a coach with the ability to win them games. A notable candidate has come up: Curt Cignetti, head coach of the University of Indiana.

Cignetti has been on fire to start the season with the Hoosiers, in his week 4 matchup against No.9 Illinois, he was able to coach the team to a 63-10 upset victory. While it is unclear if Cignetti would even think about leaving Indiana, UCLA needs to make a push to steal him this season.

The Bruins have struggled to start their Big Ten campaign since joining the confrence last year. They need to find a coach who can put them over the top. Can Cignetti be that guy?

Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since being hired in late 2023 by the Hoosiers, Cignetti has recorded a 15-2 record. He has made Indiana into a football school. In his first year with the Hoosiers, he led them to a CFP playoff spot. However, they would lose 27-17 to Notre Dame in the first round.

UCLA is in an intense Big Ten conference and needs someone with experience late in the season. Getting there was no issue for Cignetti; with the right tools, with the Bruins, there is no reason why they can't make a deep run.

In his career, he has had a 134-37 record as a head coach. A notable career highlight for Cignetti is his time with James Madison. With JMU, he went 52-9 and led them to a FCS championship game. From 2019 to 2021, he won three straight CAA championships. He has parlayed that success with the Hoosiers and potentially UCLA?

Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti watches his team during warmups prior to the game against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Bruins need a winning coach to lead them into the future. Someone who is capable of getting them to big games. A reason that Cignetti is able to lead teams to high success is his recruitment style. He has shown that he prioritizes players with a good culture and character fit in his programs.

A huge reason why Cignetti's teams have been so successful is his ability to develop players. In his time with JMU and IU, he has been able to create low-star players into impactful ones. UCLA is a big-name school, so it could be exciting to see how Cignetti can develop the blue-chip prospects that the school gets every year.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, Cignetti signed an 8-year $72 million contract with the Hoosiers last year. Although the buyout would be in the $9 million range, it would definitely be worth it for UCLA to pay for it.

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

If this move were to happen, it would create a massive Big Ten rivalry. While it would be quite unfortunate for Indiana, it is necessary for the success of the Bruins.

Cignetti joins a long list of potential candidates for the Bruins. If AD Martin Jarmond is serious about what he said about his hiring process, Cignetti is that guy.

