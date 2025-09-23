Potential UCLA Coach: Hottest in the Nation
Since firing Deshaun Foster on September 14, after the team started the season 0-3, the Bruins are currently looking for a coach with the ability to win them games. A notable candidate has come up: Curt Cignetti, head coach of the University of Indiana.
Cignetti has been on fire to start the season with the Hoosiers, in his week 4 matchup against No.9 Illinois, he was able to coach the team to a 63-10 upset victory. While it is unclear if Cignetti would even think about leaving Indiana, UCLA needs to make a push to steal him this season.
The Bruins have struggled to start their Big Ten campaign since joining the confrence last year. They need to find a coach who can put them over the top. Can Cignetti be that guy?
Since being hired in late 2023 by the Hoosiers, Cignetti has recorded a 15-2 record. He has made Indiana into a football school. In his first year with the Hoosiers, he led them to a CFP playoff spot. However, they would lose 27-17 to Notre Dame in the first round.
UCLA is in an intense Big Ten conference and needs someone with experience late in the season. Getting there was no issue for Cignetti; with the right tools, with the Bruins, there is no reason why they can't make a deep run.
In his career, he has had a 134-37 record as a head coach. A notable career highlight for Cignetti is his time with James Madison. With JMU, he went 52-9 and led them to a FCS championship game. From 2019 to 2021, he won three straight CAA championships. He has parlayed that success with the Hoosiers and potentially UCLA?
The Bruins need a winning coach to lead them into the future. Someone who is capable of getting them to big games. A reason that Cignetti is able to lead teams to high success is his recruitment style. He has shown that he prioritizes players with a good culture and character fit in his programs.
A huge reason why Cignetti's teams have been so successful is his ability to develop players. In his time with JMU and IU, he has been able to create low-star players into impactful ones. UCLA is a big-name school, so it could be exciting to see how Cignetti can develop the blue-chip prospects that the school gets every year.
Unfortunately for the Bruins, Cignetti signed an 8-year $72 million contract with the Hoosiers last year. Although the buyout would be in the $9 million range, it would definitely be worth it for UCLA to pay for it.
If this move were to happen, it would create a massive Big Ten rivalry. While it would be quite unfortunate for Indiana, it is necessary for the success of the Bruins.
Cignetti joins a long list of potential candidates for the Bruins. If AD Martin Jarmond is serious about what he said about his hiring process, Cignetti is that guy.
